It looks like Everything Everywhere All at Once is happening for the creative duo Daniels. Just after their film Everything Everywhere All at Once broke the $100 million dollar mark at the box office over the weekend, Universal Pictures today announced that they have entered into a five-year exclusive partnership Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the pair collectively known as the Daniels, along with their producing partner Jonathan Wang.

Though the Daniels have made waves with their most recent project, which has proven to be A24's most commercially successful film to date, their work extends beyond film. The pair have worked on both music and television products. The duo directed Lil Jon’s “Turn Down for What" music video in 2013, which is still an iconic bit of early 2010s pop culture, and clearly indicates the pairs' tendency toward the absurd and hilarious. In 2016, the Daniels won the Sundance Film Festival Best Directing Award in 2016 for their film Swiss Army Man, which starred Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe. The Daniels have also worked on notable television projects, including Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida, which stars Kirsten Dunst.

In addition to their partnership with Universal, The Daniels have also just announced they will direct and executive produce a new half-hour comedy series to be called Mason for Showtime. The series will be produced by A24, and will be executive produced by The Daniels, Wang, Steven Yeun, Nathan Min, and Adam Kopp.

Of the new partnership, Donna Langley, Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group said, “Daniels are creators who have evolved their craft with a distinct vision and singular voice that is unmistakable across the spectrum of content vying for viewer’s attention.” She continued, saying that "[t]heir films are remarkably theatrical and with only two original projects under their belts, they’ve merely scratched the surface of what they are capable of as filmmakers. We’re grateful they’ve chosen to go on their journey with us.”

For their own part, Daniels said of the partnership, “[w]e’re flattered, grateful, and a bit overwhelmed. Thanks to Donna, Jimmy, Peter, Michael and their whole Universal team for believing in us and our weird movies." They continued,“[t]o all the fans, thanks for making our careers possible, we’re gonna try to not let you down.”

The new partnership between Daniels and Universal will certainly ensure that we have more amazing and envelope-pushing work from the creative pair to come in the near future. Everything Everywhere All at Once is currently playing in theaters.