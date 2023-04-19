What If (in some regions titled The F Word) features Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan as they navigate the complications of love. In this charming will-they-won't-they Rom-Com, what unexpectedly shines is the enduring "bromance" between juxtaposing pals Radcliffe and Adam Driver. Radcliffe's character Wallace may be lost at sea when it comes to romance, but his friendship with Allan (Driver) is what keeps him anchored. As with the best movie bromances, theirs possesses a sweet and satisfying mixture of humor, care, and understanding.

The Phrase "Opposites Attract" Applies to Bros Too in 'What If'

From the onset, it is apparent that whilst Wallace is reserved, preferring to rearrange poetry magnets on a fridge than socializing at a party, his best friend Allan is an extroverted social butterfly. Although it may seem as though this difference in character would hinder a friendship, with this complementary pair the platonic chemistry is even more potent. As the more socially confident of the two, Allan introduces Wallace to his cousin Chantry (Zoe Kazan), effectively kick-starting the long and bumpy road, beset with the hurdles of an ill-timed boyfriend and unexpressed feelings, to their inevitable romance. Allan's exuberance forces Wallace out of his shell, whilst Wallace grounds Allan with his analytical, risk-averse ways. Their enjoyably contrasting personalities and approaches to life create an engaging balance.

Throughout the movie's run, Allan's impulsive and passionate behavior is highly entertaining; after meeting a girl at the party named Nicole (Mackenzie Davis), he becomes enamored with her, and they instantly begin an intense (and very public) physical and emotional love affair. They even proceed to get married not long into knowing each other, surprising friends and family at their engagement party with an impromptu wedding, because they don't see the point in the wait of a long engagement. Later in the film, the couple steals Wallace and Chantry's clothes after the four have been skinny-dipping, forcing the central two to have a more intimate albeit awkward night. Wallace is angry at Allan's actions, but it was likely a necessary situation to force him to confront his feelings about Chantry, and vice versa.

Evidently, Wallace is the more straight-laced of the two friends. Having been through a traumatic break-up, which served as a painful reminder of his parent's divorce, he is so risk-averse that he takes a whole year to come out of hiding - and even after his emergence, cannot admit his true feelings to Chantry after weeks of bonding. Despite these introverted qualities, he opens up to Chantry, displaying a more silly sense of humor by engaging in weird and goofy emails about feces, of all things. Nonetheless, within his friendship dynamic with Allan, he is certainly the more hesitant and restrained of the two. Eventually, by following Allan's lead, he finally follows his heart, making the brave step to be vulnerable with Chantry, and the soulmates are united at long last (after navigating one last characteristic speed bump, of course). It could be said that when allowed to dominate, caution is a less sensible trait than being carefree because it stops Wallace from pursuing the relationship that will make both him and Chantry happy.

Adam Driver's Allan Is a Prime Example of a Supportive Friend

Frequently turning to Allan with his worries, predicaments, and pleas for advice, Wallace clearly needs a best friend to lean on. For all his haphazard, eccentric, and uninhibited ways, Allan proves to be a caring friend. Discussing his various options in one scene, Allan has clearly put thought into Wallace's romantic dilemma. In an example of shrewd advice, he lays out Wallace's various possible courses of action as follows: to either take the sleazy, conniving, pathetic, or honest route or to just move on. He has pinpointed the heart of the problem and is genuinely trying to help his friend.

Overall, through his actions of hiding Wallace and Chantry's clothes, discussing Wallace's quandaries, and listening to Wallace divulge his fears, Allan forms an unwaveringly loyal half of the two's bromance. Wallace holds up his end too, attending Allan's short-notice wedding as the best man, spending time with his partner Nicole, and supporting his choice of uniquely garish engagement ring. This is what a bromance is all about: the love and support between men that they are often sadly taught not to outwardly display.

In 'What If,' Wallace & Allan Can Be Authentic With One Another

Another sign that theirs is a bromance to last is that Wallace and Allan can be genuine with one another. Whilst debating approaches to love and relationships, they often disagree, but always maintain enough respect for each other to not become embittered, and to honor the other's opposing opinion. Near the end of the movie, their differing views do descend into an argument, but this does not impede upon their friendship in a fundamental way, and Wallace is genuinely overjoyed when he finds out that Allan and Nicole are going to have a baby.

More importantly, they accept one another for who they are. At the party in the opening scene, Allan teases Wallace affectionately, stroking his cheek whilst informing Chantry that Wallace had been "hibernating like an adorable little bear cub because of his broken heart." Allan feels comfortable enough in their bromance to fondly mock Wallace and is also not shying away from Wallace's often-reclusive nature or previous depressive episode, instead making light of it to show him how accepted he is as himself.

Wallace also accepts Allan for who he is, in one scene sitting across the table from Allan during one of his outrageously overt make-out sessions, listening to his and Nicole's bizarre sexual affirmations with a glazed facial expression of grim tolerance, but nonetheless not rejecting Allan, instead allowing him to be his natural self. He also skeptically endures Allan's ridiculous food metaphor presentation, in a fantastically goofy Adam Driver moment, whereby he uses a nacho chip and a moldy banana to illustrate why it would be a bad idea to pursue Chantry at this point. Giving Allan the space to be himself, Wallace proves to be a patient friend.

Daniel Radcliffe and Adam Driver's Bromance Is at the Heart of 'What If'

Despite Allan's initial reluctance to encourage Wallace to go after his cousin, without having the rock of Allan's steady guidance and frank opinions, Wallace may have never ended up with Chantry. Their friendship is entertaining, comical, and heartwarming along the way, creating a cozy backdrop to the film's rocky but sweetly earnest romance story. A true bromance is a feat which should be cherished, and Radcliffe and Driver do not disappoint.