Tracy Morgan has his new co-star. Daniel Radcliffe will star alongside the 30 Rock alum in his new NBC sitcom. Variety reports that Radcliffe will play an award-winning filmmaker in the as-yet untitled series.

In the new sitcom, Morgan will play Reggie, a disgraced former pro running back desperately trying to rehabilitate his image. Radcliffe will play Arthur Tobin, a decorated filmmaker who moves into Reggie's mansion to film an immersive documentary about the fallen football star. The series will serve as a 30 Rock reunion of sorts: Tina Fey, Morgan's co-star from his Saturday Night Live days, is producing the series, alongside fellow 30 Rock veteran Robert Carlock. Radcliffe is no stranger to Fey and her cohorts; he starred as Prince Frederick, Kimmy's love interest, in the Netflix interactive movie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend back in 2020.

What Has Daniel Radcliffe Starred in Lately?

Since his star-making role as Harry Potter, Radcliffe's career has largely tended towards comedy, taking on roles ranging from a flatulent corpse in Swiss Army Man to a guy with guns attached to his hands in Guns Akimbo. In 2022, he donned the Hawaiian shirt of Weird Al Yankovic in the comedy biopic Weird, and played an eccentric millionaire in the action comedy The Lost City. He also starred in all four seasons of the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers, playing a variety of characters, before its cancelation in 2023. He also recurred on Mulligan, Netflix's animated apocalyptic sitcom. Next up, he is set to appear in the stage-magic heist thriller sequel Now You See Me 3, which will premiere in theaters later this year. He is also slated to star alongside Jessica Biel and Ethan Hawke in Batso and the Wall, the true story of three mountain climbers who scaled El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in the 1970s. Behind the scenes, he also produced and appeared in David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, a documentary about David Holmes, his stunt double on the Harry Potter films, who was paralyzed after an on-set accident during the making of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Carlock and Sam Means (Girls5eva) will write and executive produce the pilot, which will be directed by Rhys Thomas. It will be executive produced by Fey and Eric Gurian (via Little Stranger), Carlock (via Bevel Gears), David Miner (via 3Arts), and Thomas. It is a production of Universal Television.

Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe's new NBC pilot is in development: no title or release date have yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

