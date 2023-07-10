There are some noticeable differences between the book Harry Potter and the movie Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe). In the book, Harry’s eyes are green, but in the movie, they're blue, and book Harry’s hair is continually described to be in the nature of an untamed bird's nest, but movie Harry’s hair is neat and tidy. And while book Harry’s anger got the better of him and he’d come to pick fights with even the Minister of Magic, movie Harry preferred to keep his fiery spirit veiled beneath silent brooding and teenage angst. However, book Harry and movie Harry do share some of the same qualities, the most important of which is their unshakable faith in love and friendship, which sees both versions of Harry triumph over Voldemort time and time again. No film better proves this than Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, where Daniel Radcliffe plays his most impressive portrayal of Harry, and it's made especially evident during the scene when his faith in love and friendship ultimately saves his life.

Working alongside esteemed actor Gary Oldman, who plays Harry's Godfather Sirius Black, in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix inspired Radcliffe to raise his acting game, as he learned so much from the actor. Radcliffe and Oldman forged a strong bond while working together as they could emulate their godfather and godson relationship on and off-screen. Radcliffe has admitted that Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is his favorite Harry Potter film, and whilst working alongside renowned actors, Radcliffe took his acting to a new and more versatile level, bringing darker elements to Harry that proved his talents were sure to go beyond that of mere child stardom.

Daniel Radcliffe Brought a New Depth to Harry Potter in 'Order of the Phoenix'

One central theme imbued throughout the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix film deals with forces of light and darkness, which are partly represented through Dumbledore’s Army and the Order of the Phoenix, who work to fight against Voldemort’s Death Eaters, as well as the deplorable Delores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton). But the struggle between light and dark also comes to manifest itself within Harry, and he finds himself shifting upon a threshold between these two forces, losing a grip on his identity and falling into a habit of pushing people away. Radcliffe does a superb job of depicting this lonesome-type Harry, who is burdened by violent visions caused by Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) occupying his mind. As these visions become more frequent, Harry isolates himself from his friends. Only when Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) makes light of the fact that Voldemort wants Harry to feel cut off from everyone else because that makes him less of a threat does Harry regain some sense and allows himself to rely on his friends.

This tormented-type Harry, however — who is not only attacked by visions of Voldemort’s ridicule but also by Umbridge and the Ministry of Magic — comes to face his biggest heartache of all when he watches his godfather Sirius Black be killed. Radcliffe’s acting prowess is at its near peak during this harrowing scene as he screams in anguished denial while Lupin (David Thewlis) tries to hold him back. Lupin is no doubt convinced that now Sirius is dead, Harry will stop dallying between that threshold between light and darkness, and consequently tip to the dark side once and for all. Interestingly, Radcliffe’s crying screams during this scene are muted and traded for a darkly impactful theme of music composed by Nicholas Hooper. The absence of Radcliffe’s cries only accentuates the wrenching pain upon his face, as he portrays Harry in the midst of losing one of the most important people in his life.

The Possession Scene Shows Off Daniel Radcliffe's Acting Talent

Radcliffe’s best performance as Harry Potter, however, is the scene that follows shortly after Sirius’s death. Voldemort and Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) duel in a momentous battle that Harry watches from the sidelines, but when Voldemort realizes that he cannot defeat Dumbledore, he goes for Harry instead. Voldemort possesses Harry, disappearing from thin air and taking up space within Harry’s body and mind, whilst Harry writhes in agony on the stone-cold floor of the Ministry of Magic. Harry is forced to relive the darkest moments of his life as Voldemort torments his mind and tells Harry that he is “weak” and “vulnerable.” Voldemort brings visions of Harry’s dead loved ones to the forefront of his mind and Harry can do nothing but endure it all while Dumbledore helplessly watches him struggle. Radcliffe portrays Harry in an almost animalistic way as he flails on the floor, his expression twisted in strain and sorrow. After a moment, Dumbledore says to Harry, “It is not how you are alike, it is how you are not.” This is a reference to Voldemort, but it is also in relation to Harry’s stumbling between light and darkness, which has now reached its peak as the mere agony of Voldemort possessing Harry is enough to entice him over to the dark side.

But Harry does not succumb. From a few meters away, Harry sees Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint) appear, and it is their sudden appearance that clears away Harry’s darkening tunnel vision. Harry lies on the floor, looking at Hermione and Ron, while they look back at him with expressions of helplessness. But little do they know that they’ve provided all the help Harry needs. As Voldemort continues to possess him, Harry now thinks of Hermione and Ron, and then of his parents, and then of Sirius, Lupin, and Dumbledore. Flashes of Harry’s happiest memories shared with his loved ones flood his mind, and he begins to push Voldemort away. Then, the height of Radcliffe’s performance comes in the form of a few short lines, lying breathlessly on the floor when he says to Voldemort: “You’re the weak one. And you’ll never know love or friendship... and I feel sorry for you.” Once Harry begins to think determinedly of his loved ones, Voldemort can no longer possess him for Harry's love physically pains Voldemort.

This Possession Scene Is Better in the Movie Than in the Book

This possession scene is far more emotionally climactic in the film, thanks to the incredible performance by Radcliffe who manages to portray Harry's transition from agonizing grief to miraculous inner strength in a matter of seconds. Voldemort was vastly stronger and more powerful than Harry, and he possesses Harry when he’s at his most vulnerable having just witnessed the death of Sirius. And yet, although Harry is at his most broken point, he fights back with sheer mental willpower and thoughts of love that prove to be more formidable than any magical power Voldemort has. What’s more, is that Harry actually pities Voldemort. He feels sorry that Voldemort was never loved, nor loved anyone, and that was always going to be Voldemort’s defining weakness. Any witch or wizard being possessed by Voldemort would naturally beg for mercy, and yet Harry resists and remembers who he is, and his ability to love saves him in the face of true darkness. Although the scene is rapid, Radcliffe's raw acting brilliance has made it one of the most memorable in the entire Harry Potter saga.