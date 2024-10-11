Daniel Radcliffe may have first charmed the world as the boy who lived, but in the years since the Harry Potter series ended, the accomplished actor has distinguished himself in a variety of unique projects. Between his recent win at the Tonys for Merrily We Roll Along to his starring role in more indie projects like Swiss Army Man, Radcliffe's versatility as a performer has defined his adult career, and one of his first movies after The Deathly Hallows -- Part 2 saw him tackle a much darker mode of magic. Horns, the 2013 film by director Alexandre Aja and based on the bestselling dark fantasy novel by author Joe Hill, is a twisted tale of love and hidden darkness, showcasing an early instance of Radcliffe venturing into more varied roles.

Ranking among the most unique films Radcliffe has led since Harry Potter concluded, the movie revolves around the actor's portrayal of Ig Perrish, a beloved son and dedicated boyfriend whose life is thrown into a tailspin when he wakes up one morning to find he has sprouted a pair of horns. Struggling with its ambitious premise, the film's predictable plot and at times cumbersome dialogue led to a mixed reception upon Horns' release, but Radcliffe's earnest performance and the story's biblical parallels still make for an engaging viewing experience. Add in a supporting role for a young, up-and-coming Sabrina Carpenter, and the movie is easily an underappreciated gem of the early 2010s.

What Is ‘Horns’ About?

At the start of Aja's film, Ig has even bigger problems than the film's title. Falsely accused of assaulting and murdering his girlfriend, Ig's guilt has all but been determined by the news teams swarming his house and disgruntled bar patrons of his hometown. Coming to Ig's defense is a charismatic supporting cast consisting of his parents, his musical brother Terry (Joe Anderson), and Max Minghella's Lee Tourneau, an old friend and public defender who has vowed to clear Ig of all charges. Yet, despite these staunch allies, Ig can't help but become enraged at the media's false narrative, defiling a public memorial dedicated to his girlfriend's tragedy only to wake up with his horns the following morning. On a figurative level, the horns therefore represent Ig's personal descent into darkness, but the film assigns them even more power as it progresses.

After an unsuccessful trip to the doctor's office to get them removed, Ig soon learns that people who see his horns are compelled to spill their darkest thoughts and secrets, a discovery he uses to his advantage as he attempts to locate his girlfriend's real killer. This quest then drives the rest of the film's main plot, but it's not the only enjoyable aspect of Aja's movie. In particular, Ted Lasso's Juno Temple delivers a memorable performance as Radcliffe's girlfriend, Merrin, highlighting the character's tender affection for Ig and selfess desire to protect him, while Carpenter personifies her pure heart as a younger Merrin in flashback sequences. And while the latter's relatively small part amounts to little more than a series of cameos that foreshadow Carpenter's future leading roles, Merrin's sympathetic portrayal ultimately drives the heart of Aja's movie, only twisting the knife that much deeper when Ig learns her murderer might be even closer than he thought.

Daniel Radcliffe Is Cursed With Innocence in This Dark Fantasy Adaptation

Since Horns occasionally suffers from slow pacing, Radcliffe's performance anchors Aja's film with his moving depiction of the light and dark sides to Ig's personality. In early scenes of Ig lying with Merrin outside their childhood treehouse, the actor manages to express his character's all-consuming love for his girlfriend just firmly enough without becoming possessive, flexing Radcliffe's romantic finesse that he would also put to use in What If the same year. Alternatively, upon coming into his powers, Radcliffe balances Ig's outspoken love for Merrin with more restrained expressions of grief and betrayal. In one of the film's most emotional scenes, the veteran performer deftly conveys Ig's life-shattering shock when his father confesses to hating his son, using subtle facial twitches and drawn-out movements to capture the heartbreaking moment Ig realizes his family never believed in him at all.

As Ig continues using his unsettling power to unearth his loved ones' dark secrets, Radcliffe takes advantage of his character's fall from grace to portray a role that feels even darker than the one that made him famous. All the earnest qualities that made Harry Potter feel relatable are present in this performance, but upon his character learning that Terry lied about his own role in Merrin's death, Radcliffe accesses a jarring rage that plays off the story's realistic setting to feel especially gritty. The actor's restraint comes across as increasingly chilling as the story progresses, as Ig's horrifying actions--such as intentionally forcing Terry to overdose on drugs out of spite--conflict with Radcliffe's understated delivery. Yet, despite Ig's worst moments, Radcliffe's performance never loses its boyish, desperate undertones, allowing Ig to feel sympathetic even as Horns' story covers more horrifying territory than even the darkest Harry Potter movie.

‘Horns’ Delivers Audiences a Fantastical Brand of Biblical Horror

Outside Radcliffe's balance of Ig's personal demons and public shame, the most enjoyable aspect of Aja's adaptation stems from the movie's unique approach to its own horror. While the film is by no means scary in the traditional sense, lacking jump scares or skin-crawling shots that would force audience members to cover their eyes, the mix of outlandish fantasy visuals with the same kind of realistic premise featured in various other Joe Hill stories makes for an unconventional experience. Ig's horns grow to stand in stark contrast to his small-town surroundings, and the film embraces its mixed aesthetic further when Ig finally discovers it was Lee who assaulted and then murdered Merrin. Coinciding with Ig's descent into anger, snakes appear all over town and Ig wields a pitchfork against Lee to reinforce his resemblance to evil, asking audiences to consider how many devils are actually made by the cruelty of others.

At the same time, the film's ending does allow itself to get carried away by this symbolic comparison. While the biggest change that Aja's adaptation makes to the ending of Hill's novel clarifies that Ig ends up in a heavenly afterlife with Merrin, our protagonist's final fight with Lee also transforms him into a full-fledged angel and then demon in a campy reveal that deviates from the film's otherwise grounded tone. In this regard, it feels as though Horns is a movie unsure of its own genre, too realistic to be fantasy and yet too fantastical to be practical, stuck in a narrative limbo only steadied through engaging visuals and Radcliffe's moving performance.

The film struggles in other ways as well, in particular with the lack of characterization given to Merrin's character outside of her relationship with Ig. The film's praise of its victim's purity rings somewhat hollow in a story that doesn't give audiences a closer look at Merrin's private life, and Horns likewise never dedicates sufficient screen time to fleshing out Officer Hannity's (Michael Adamthwaite) LGBTQ+ storyline. That said, a well-acted story and creepy biblical parallels give Horns plenty of substance for viewers to enjoy, and after Radcliffe's formative performances in Harry Potter, the film exemplifies the kinds of unconventional, more mature roles that continue to expand the actor's repertoire today.

