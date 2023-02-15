The voice cast for Andy Samberg's Digman! grows more extensive as an exclusive from Variety reports that Maya Rudolph, Danielle Radcliffe, and Edgar Wright, among several others, have joined the upcoming adult animated series. The show is set to debut on Comedy Central on March 22.

While Variety did not add any additional information on the roles that Rudolph, Radcliffe, and Wright will play, the series takes place in a world where archeologists are celebrities, in which Samberg lends his voice as Rip Digman, the central character of the show. Additional voice talents joining the cast include Jane Lynch, Kyle Mooney, Cole Escola, Lauren Lapkus, Paul Rust, and Joe Lo Truglio, with Marc Evan Jackson, Harvey Guillén, Claudia O’Doherty, and Kerri Kenney. Clancy Brown, Rachel Kaly, Andy Daly, Lennon Parham, Carl Tart, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste round out the rest of the new cast members.

The latest additions to the series' growing roster join previously announced cast members which include Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Dale Soules, Guz Khan, Tim Meadows, and Melissa Fumero, who previously collaborated with Samberg in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Alongside the announcement of the show's latest cast members, Comedy Central also debuted a sneak peek at the upcoming series with a new trailer. With bright colors and flashy animation bolstered by a comedic cast, Digman! is already shaping up to be a fun series worth checking out.

Alongside lending his voice to the show's main character, Samberg serves as a co-creator of the series alongside Neil Campbell. The show is produced under CBS Studios, The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here, and Ali Bell. Chris Prynoski, ShannonPrynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina are attached as executive producers of the animated series with Titmouse.

Samberg is best known for his comedic career with hit shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Saturday Night Live. Now with the actor serving as the creative vision behind an animated series, Digman! could be the fun and comedic series audiences are looking for this Spring. In addition to the release of Digman! this March, Comedy Central plans to debut several other upcoming animated projects in development, such as Everybody Still Hates Chris, which revisits the classic Chris Rock series starring Tyler James Williams, and the Daria spinoff Jodie, which centers on recurring the character from the classic MTV show. With so many significant projects already on the way, fans of adult animation have much to look forward to in the future.

Digman! premieres on Comedy Central on March 22. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming adult animated series below.