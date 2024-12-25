The HBO Harry Potter remake has begun searching for its cast members, leading to speculation over who will take on the three main iconic roles. Three new young stars will be catapulted to global fame, much like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint before them. Playing such famous characters presents many opportunities but also comes with significant baggage. It can lead to type-casting or become a shadow from under which the actors never quite escape.

Nevertheless, Harry Potter's golden trio have done a decent job of broadening their careers beyond just the Wizarding World, taking on various roles in other genres, as well as jobs outside of show business entirely. With this in mind, this list will look at the best non-Harry Potter movies that Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint have starred in. They run the gamut from Disney films and feel-good drama to zany horror and eccentric biopics, each demonstrating a new side of the stars.

10 'Into the White' (2012)

Rupert Grint

Close

"War doesn’t care if you’re friends, enemies, or just people who found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time." Into the White (aka Cross of Honour) is a World War II drama movie loosely based on a true story set during the German invasion of Norway. It follows a group of British and German soldiers who are forced to work together to survive after their planes are shot down in the wilderness. Grint has a major role as Gunner Robert Smith.

Overall, the movie is fine if a little unoriginal, retreading well-trodden ground and declining to take any real storytelling risks. The characters, while serviceable, are underdeveloped, undermining much of the possible drama. Still, it's nice to see Grrint stepping outside of his comfort zone with a war film, especially so soon after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. It shows he's willing to experiment, a trait he has consistently displayed throughout his post-Potter roles, especially in television.

Watch on Tubi

9 'The Bling Ring' (2013)

Emma Watson

Image via A24

"I was just, like, so fascinated by all of this. You can’t even imagine." One of Sofia Coppola's most polarizing works, The Bling Ring is a satirical crime drama based on real-life events following a group of teenage thieves who break into the homes of celebrities. Emma Watson plays one of them, the Hollywood-obsessed Nicki. She and her pilfering pals quickly become consumed by the materialism and instant gratification of their actions, ultimately spiraling out of control.

While flawed, The Bling Ring is probably somewhat underrated, with some smart commentary on fame, entitlement, and the reality TV-ification of the media. It's also a nice snapshot of the late 2000s/early 2010s when our current world of ubiquitous smartphones and social media was still in its early stages. Watson's performance is one of the movie's highlights, both cynical and comedic, proving that she was more than just Hermione Granger.

8 'Driving Lessons' (2006)

Rupert Grint

Image via Palisades Tartan

“I’m not scared, I’m just... confused.” In this cozy comedy-drama, Grint plays Ben, a shy and awkward teenager who begins to break free from the overbearing grip of his overprotective mother (Laura Linney). After enrolling in a driving school, Ben finds himself learning not only how to drive but also how to navigate the complexities of adulthood, relationships, and self-identity. His instructor (Julie Walters) becomes an unlikely mentor, guiding him through the ups and downs of life.

The result is a heartwarmi