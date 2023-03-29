Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe has further cemented his allyship with the LGBTQ community. The award-winning actor will join a group of trans and nonbinary youth in a heart-to-heart discourse about diversity and other topics concerning the community in the first episode of the upcoming YouTube video series, Sharing Space. The new series, which is part of the nonprofit The Trevor Project, will feature a roundtable discussion with young LGBTQ people, with the first episode premiering on YouTube on March 31.

In the trailer, the actor is seen sitting beside six young trans and nonbinary people, discussing their identities and their passionate opinions about why they are more than just who they identify as. An outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community and a longtime participant in The Trevor Project, Radcliffe chose to engage in a conversation that most people would prefer to avoid. In his words: "There are some people in the world who are just like not trying to engage with this conversation in any kind of good faith. I think a lot of the time it's just [because] people don't know a young trans person, so there's just this... theoretical idea about this in their heads."

The actor previously said in a statement that despite the topic being brought up in the media so frequently, people rarely hear directly from the actual young people in the community. Sharing his delight over meeting the group of incredible young people, Radcliffe added: "At the end of the day, if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids."

Image via The Trevor Project

The Golden Trio Stands Up for Trans People in the Face of J.K. Rowling's Transphobia

Sharing Space is a new platform for LGBTQ young people to voice their opinions and share their journey and experiences of identifying themselves as someone different from what others (and by others, we mean homophobic and transphobic people) perceive as "normal." Radcliffe has long been an ally of the community, demonstrating that the boy fans grew to love in all Harry Potter books shares the same stance and sentiments as the man who portrayed him in the films. Moreover, the actor has always been vocal about his views, even when doing so means opposing the woman who created the entire Harry Potter universe.

If anything, Harry Potter—apart from teaching courage, bravery, and some other essential life lessons—also taught its readers to respect differences, and we have the muggle-born Hermione Granger to serve as an example. However, the Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling, despite writing a magical, open-minded book, has aired her vitriolic and harmful opinions about the trans community. She came under fire in 2020 over her tweet about "people who menstruate," separating transwomen from assigned women at birth. She then followed it up with a series of tweets that only added fuel to the already blazing fire. That, of course, disappointed the longtime fans of the franchise, including some of the cast members, with Radcliffe responding to Rowling's tweet by saying, "Transgender women are women." Alongside Radcliffe, other Harry Potter alums, including Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne, have spoken out against the author.

The first episode of Sharing Space will premiere on The Trevor Project's YouTube channel on Friday, March 31, just in time for Transgender Day of Visibility. You can watch the trailer below.