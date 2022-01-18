Of all the musicians in all history, few are so genuinely deserving of biopic treatment as "Weird Al" Yankovic - the frizzy-haired, Hawaiian shirt-adorned dude who's made a prolific career for himself pumping out delectable song parodies, from "Eat It," to "White and Nerdy".

Well, we're all in luck: Roku announced today an all-new feature film about the Grammy-award winning polka songsmith, aptly titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, to be made available exclusively on The Roku Channel. It's described by the platform as holding nothing back in "exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like "Eat It" and "Like a Surgeon" to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle". They're certainly not ones for hyperbole.

It gets weirder. When you think of a casting for Al - with his aforementioned frizzy hair and Hawaiian shirts, goofiness, and his general air of beguilement - Daniel Radcliffe probably wouldn't be first on your list. But there we have it: Radcliffe, the erstwhile Harry Potter star, will play Al in the movie. "When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," said Yankovic. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for." If there's any justice in the world!

"When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn't believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it," writer and director Eric Appel added, in a very earnest tone.

"There clearly aren't enough biopic movies about famous musicians, and we were excited to shine a light on this incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al," said Colin Davis, Roku's Head of Original Scripted Programming. "This is sincerely the ultimate combination of talent, creativity, and friends, coming together to make something genuinely funny, and we could not be prouder to call this film a Roku Original," he continues. Awards prognosticators will have their eyes firmly set on Weird when it eventually debuts: such a prestige biopic surely screams awards bona fides and, like Cats before it, will no doubt be tapped for a clean sweep come the season. Titanic who?

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is written by Yankovic and Appel. Alongside his directing duties, Appel serves as an executive producer. The film is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Yankovic also produces, along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva for Tango. Funny Or Die's Henry Muñoz III and Tango's Neil Shah are executive producers. A release date for the film is yet to be announced, but shooting begins in Los Angeles next month.

