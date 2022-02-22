Get your first look at Dan Radcliffe behind the accordion.

Last month, it was announced that Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, would be starring in a biopic about musician “Weird Al” Yankovic. Yes, you read that correctly. Now, fans have their first look at the star in costume for WEIRD: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story.

The image sees Radcliffe in all his “Weird Al” glory. The star is sporting a big curly wig and glasses to emulate Yankovic’s iconic look. Radcliffe is also seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt, an essential part of Yankovic's wardrobe, and playing the accordion, the musician’s instrument of choice. About taking on the role of portraying the beloved musician, Radcliffe put out this statement today:

"Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly, and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

While, Yankovic may seem like an odd choice for a biopic, WEIRD: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story is said to be holding nothing back. The film will cover his early popularity with his parody songs to his “torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.” Yankovic's story of going from “gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time,” is surely one that fans of the musician will not want to miss. WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story is written by Yankovic and Eric Appel, with Appel also directing the film, and is being produced by Funny Or Die and Tango production banners.

Related: Every Daniel Radcliffe Movie After 'Harry Potter,' Ranked (So Far)

When the casting of Radcliffe in the film was first reported, Yankovic gave the following statement:

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

While no release date has been announced for the film, it is known that it will be released exclusively on the Roku Channel. About the film, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming Colin Davis said:

“There clearly aren't enough biopic movies about famous musicians, and we were excited to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al. This is sincerely the ultimate combination of talent, creativity, and friends, coming together to make something genuinely funny, and we could not be prouder to call this film a Roku Original.”

For any Radcliffe fans who cannot wait for this film to drop on the Roku channel, he can next be seen playing an eccentric millionaire villain in the upcoming action-comedy The Lost City alongside Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. Check out the full image of Radcliffe as "Weird Al" below:

Image via Funny or Die

Daniel Radcliffe to Play “Weird Al” Yankovic in Biopic That Will Be White & Nerdy The only music biopic you'll ever need.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email