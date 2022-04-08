Daniel Radcliffe has made something of a name for himself in the post-Harry Potter years as an off-piste arthouse performer, putting himself in myriad challenging, off the beaten track roles — from a farting dead body in Swiss Army Man, right through to playing Weird Al Yankovic in an upcoming biopic.

Now it seems as though the 32-year-old one-time child actor wants to take his creative energy behind the camera, having revealed to the Empire Podcast that not only has he written a film based on his experiences in the film industry — he also wants to direct it.

He told the Empire Podcast:

“I’ve got an idea for something that I have written. I’m hopefully going to direct. It will be in a couple of years’ time, because the next 18 months at least are pretty much accounted for already. [...] People always say, ‘Write what you know’. I’ve had a very unrelatable life, so I don’t want to write that,” he laughs. “But I have found a way of writing something that is kind of connected to the film industry, about that.”

So while we don't know much about the genre, or indeed what the prospective movie is going to be about, it sounds like it'll hit pretty close to home. But will he play himself? Apparently not — he wants to concentrate on his directorial duties. As he explained:

“I would like to just direct, for two reasons – partly because I’ve never done it before, and I wouldn’t want to be thinking about both those things at the same time. But more practically, because when you direct a film, you have to watch that film a thousand times afterwards in the edit, and no part of me wants to watch my face that much. I’ll skip that.”

Radcliffe is presently starring in The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, a broadly well-received blockbuster action-comedy about a novelist and his cover model "who must escape [Radcliffe's] billionaire and find the ancient city depicted in one of her books". In an interview with The New York Times, he put a pin in the idea of returning to the Harry Potter franchise, stating that he doesn't intend on reprising his most famous role any time soon. The film premiered in the US on March 25, and has thus far grossed over $65 million worldwide.

Listen to the full Radcliffe interview – talking The Lost City, the Harry Potter reunion special, the making of The Chamber Of Secrets, and much more – on the latest episode of the Empire Podcast.

