Henry Golding’s upcoming science-fiction romantic drama Daniela Forever is set to make its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. The feature helmed by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo is described as a rumination of “love grief and toxic ramification” and is set to take fans on an emotional rollercoaster with Golding at the center of it.

The feature has unveiled two new images that sees the Crazy Rich Asians star with co-star Beatrice Grannò, who plays his lost love in the film. Their chemistry looks amazing and while the image doesn’t give away much it sets the perfect tone for the film.

What’s “Daniela Forever’ About?

Image via Filmax

In the upcoming feature Vigalondo blends romantic drama with science fiction as Golding plays a bereaved lover who tries to reconnect with his girlfriend through lucid dreams. Set in Madrid, the movie follows Nick (Golding), who is adrift in a deep-seated malaise over the sudden death of his lover Daniela (Grannò). When a friend enrolls him in a clinical trial for a drug that imbues its participants with lucid dreams to help them come to terms with their loss. However, the experiment goes awry when Nick goes beyond his prescription. With his newfound ability to control his dreams, Nick sets out to rebuild his relationship with Daniela.

"This movie is built around a deeply human character trapped in twisted plot, something Henry Golding is so perfect for this almost feels unreal," Vigalondo previously explained of the film. "I'm enthusiastic about the team gathered around this project, and I hope the story delivers everything I want to say about love, dreams and Madrid." Golding has credits like Crazy Rich Asians, Persuasion, The Gentlemen and this year’s Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare showcasing his wide range. The new images only provide a taste of his acting prowess and Vigalondo’s vision.

The movie also stars talents including Rubén Ochandiano, Aura Garrido, and Nathalie Poza. The feature is produced by Nick Spicer, Nahikari Ipiña, Vigalondo, Aram Tertzakian, Todd Brown, and Maxime Cottray. With talents across the board and a sensitive storyline, the film is sure to tug at fans’ and critics’ hearts. Daniela Forever is set to make its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival on September 7 before opening wide in theatres. You can check out the new image above.