The murder of Emmett Till is one of the most upsetting events in American history, and is sadly a tragedy that continues to have relevance today. In the summer of 1955, the 14-year-old boy was brutally lynched and murdered by white men after he allegedly flirtatiously whistled at a white woman, Carolyn Bryant. Despite the overabundance of evidence at the disposal of the court, the all-white jury found the murderers not guilty, indicating that racial justice may not be achievable under the current American legal system. Understandably, there’s been a great deal of hesitation about bringing to life a historical event so tragic on the big screen, as a film must have something to value to say about the subject. Thankfully, the 2022 biopic Till explores the life of Emmett’s mother, Mamie, thanks to an incredible performance by Danielle Deadwyler.

What Is 'Till' About?

Till takes its time to explore the dynamic that Mamie has with her son in the moments before his life is stripped away from him, which only makes the latter half of the film more upsetting. The breakout star Jalyn Hall does a great job at showing the creativity, kindness, and intelligence that defined Emmett, even if his mother occasionally warned him to stay out of trouble. Viewers knew going in that the film was going to be upsetting, but Till chooses not to depict the grizzly murder in its entirety, as it is still a PG-13 film. Instead, it focuses on what Mamie did in the aftermath; despite her initial feelings of shock and sadness, Mamie developed into an important historical figure who became pivotal in the growing Civil Rights movement in the 1950s.

Deadwyler captures the righteous anger that Mamie felt and allows the viewer to feel the same frustration that she did as the courts continuously find a way to avoid delivering actual justice. Mamie is understandably numb due to her initial stage of grief, but this subsequently gives rise to a spirit of activism that makes her a leader within her community. Mamie understands that her son’s death will be endlessly recounted in legal proceedings and by journalists, but she wants to ensure that his life is remembered. It is due to this quality that Deadwyler is able to add something personal to Till that could not have been accomplished by a documentary that was just recounting the same events; she shows an unimpeachable resilience within Mamie, as she is fighting to ensure that no other parent has to live with the same burden of grief that she did. Till examines the early stage of the Civil Rights movement in the 1950s, but its themes are still relevant today in the wake of police brutality protests that became prominent throughout the United States in the early 2020s.

Danielle Deadwyler Deserved an Oscar Nomination for 'Till'

Deadwyler gives a very understated performance that feels very respectful given the gravity of the material. Although watching her cope with the initial news of Emmet’s murder is absolutely devastating, the most distressing scene in the film may be the actual courtroom proceeding, in which Mamie has to listen as Bryant (Haley Bennett) spreads lies about her son. It’s evident by the moment that the jury is selected that Emmett’s murderers would have never been convicted, and Deadwyler beautifully captures the contempt within the moment. While it’s unconscionable that there would be such a disregard for actual evidence, Mamie walked into the court knowing that the cards were stacked against her.

Deadwyler was somewhat infamously snubbed of an Oscar nomination for her work in Till, despite receiving recognition at the SAG Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, and a Best Breakthrough Performance prize from the National Board of Review. It’s certainly disappointing that her work was overlooked, as a nomination for Till would have ensured that more people would have sought out the film and learned about its important message. That being said, a film should be judged on its quality, and not by the importance of its subject material. Deadwyler deserved an Oscar nomination because her performance was excellent, and the film would certainly not contain the same power had her work not been so heartbreaking.

Till is streaming on Prime Video in the United States.

Till Till is a 2022 drama directed by Chinonye Chukwu, chronicling the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's pursuit of justice for her son Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Danielle Deadwyler stars as Mamie, with Jalyn Hall playing Emmett, capturing the events that galvanized the Civil Rights Movement and highlighting a mother's relentless fight for equality and justice. Release Date October 14, 2022 Director Chinonye Chukwu Cast Danielle Deadwyler , Jalyn Hall , Frankie Faison Haley Bennett , Whoopi Goldberg , Jayme Lawson , Tosin Cole Runtime 130 minutes

