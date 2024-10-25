The Big Picture Killer Cakes challenges bakers to create visually repulsive yet delicious cakes for a cash prize.

The show blends special effects, storytelling, and culinary skills to create unique Halloween treats.

Judge Danielle Harris, an iconic Scream Queen, brings her love for horror and baking to the show.

It's hard to make something that looks absolutely disgusting while tasting totally delicious, yet that is exactly what Killer Cakes, created by Blumhouse Productions, challenges its contestants to do. Airing on Amazon Prime Video, this Halloween baking competition isn't like any other because it shirks "cute and spooky" and embraces "utterly terrifying" in its goal of finding the best baker to create jaw-droppingly realistic, overwhelmingly scary cakes for a prize of $20,000.

Through a combination of wild special effects, inventive storytelling, and of course, expert culinary skills from its cast of contestants, the show presents a kind of Halloween special unlike anything fans of the genre have seen before. And along with its great competitors, it brings together an astounding group of industry legends to help them bring their dreadful delicacies to life — including one of the biggest Scream Queens herself, Danielle Harris. Star of films like the Halloween franchise, Hatchet 2, and more, this actress sits down and discusses what a spine-chilling honor it was to be a judge on this thrilling special.

Danielle Harris Knows True Horror

While others may be confused by Killer Cakes' mission of making the most visually gut-churning baked goods out there, it was an idea that Harris immediately fell in love with. "I was like, where do I sign up?" Exclaimed the Queen from her Texas home, surrounded by horror memorabilia that shows this genre is much more than just a job for the lifelong fan. "I love baking and, obviously, horror is my life. I judged Cupcake Wars about 12 years ago and it was Halloween-themed, but they didn't combine all of the elements of storytelling with the pieces they were making. So it was a great opportunity for all of the things to come together, to taste some deliciously gory cakes, and see if these people are up to the challenge of selling them." When asked what she believed her role to be on set, she responded, "I was in charge of telling the horror, you know: Does the story make sense? Does it go with what you made? How do you incorporate it all together?"

Not only does this two-episode special give Harris an opportunity to combine her loves of horror and baking, but it also gave her the chance to judge the contestants with two other horror icons: actor Matthew Lillard from landmark films like Scream and Thirteen Ghosts, and Nikk Alcaraz, a chef renowned for his ability to make some of the most sickening and sweet cakes out there "You know you’ve got Nikk and Matthew and myself, and I’m more of the theatrical [part of the judging]. I was in charge of telling the horror, making sure that aspect of the story was good." When questioned about how it felt to work not only with these stars but with the up-and-coming bakers in her cast, Harris grew thoughtful, clearly passionate about the great group she was lucky to judge. "It's a lot of pressure, you know...they busted their butts!" She laughed, "You want everyone to be a winner, but I also wanted to help them so they can take it to the next level. I was just excited to be a part of this and be able to guide them." It's a compassionate approach to a job in reality television that is inherently critical, yet just like how she's able to pair her petrifying films with nuanced, compelling performances, Harris combines every critique with the inspiration these contestants need to grow.

This Scream Queen Is Ready for Some ‘Killer Cakes’

In a TV landscape filled with different Halloween baking shows, it's easy to see how Killer Cakes sets itself apart in the grossest, most delicious way possible. It's this distinct approach to the true possibilities of what horror can be that makes the special such a perfect complement to this spooky season, and it was clearly exciting enough for Harris to grow exhilarated just talking about what fans can expect from the special. "I don't want to give spoilers away, but let's just say I got a mouthful in more than one instance," she chuckled, referencing a special effect that became much more airborne than any judge could've ever expected. And on what fans should expect, Harris kept it simple, the historic actress gleefully describing all the things that she knows viewers will love about the special. "Gory, gross, delicious, frightening, inventive, creative, and overall, just downright disgusting deliciousness."

Killer Cakes This upcoming reality competition show pits skilled bakers against each other as they create stunning, over-the-top cakes with a dark and dramatic twist. Each episode features contestants crafting intricate designs that are both visually spectacular and deliciously sinister, pushing the boundaries of creativity in the world of baking. Release Date October 8, 2024 Cast Danielle Harris , Matthew Lillard Main Genre Game Show Seasons 1

Killer Cakes is Available to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.