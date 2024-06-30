The Big Picture Danielle Olivera leaves Summer House Season 9 to prioritize herself, family, and her company.

Bravo star Danielle Olivera has just announced her decision to leave Summer House just ahead of Season 9. Olivera joined the show as a full-time cast member back in Summer House Season 2, which premiered in 2018. However, after starring in the Bravo reality series for 7 years, she has made the heartbreaking decision to move on. Olivera revealed that she’s doing so to prioritize herself, her family, and her newly-launched company.

Olivera announced the news on Instagram, revealing that she has made the choice after a “tremendous amount of thought.” Olivera talked about taking a step back in Summer House Season 4 earlier when she appeared as a part-time friend instead of a full-time cast member. She expressed that the break had worked out better than she imagined, contributing to her decision to quit the show

“Ultimately, I need to trust my gut. If I can’t put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely, and authentically, it doesn’t feel right doing it in a full-time capacity.”

The reality star — who has also appeared on Winter House — did imply that the fans haven’t seen the last of her just yet. She wrote, “I’m involved this summer, you can bet I’ll be rooting for another incredible season from my Summer House fam.” Olivera ended her statement by expressing her gratitude to NBCUniversal, Bravo, and Truly Original and wishing luck to her former castmates for the filming of Season 9

Lindsay Hubbard Shows Support to Olivera Despite Their Feud in ‘Summer House’ Season 8

Olivera and her castmate Lindsay Hubbard became best friends soon after the former joined the show in Season 2. However, their friendship took a drastic turn when the duo had a huge blowout over Hubbard’s relationship with her former fiancé, Carl Radke. It all started when Radke popped the big question to Hubbard in the Season 7 finale. And while it was a happy occasion for the former couple, Olivera felt blindsided by the proposal.

In the finale, Olivera revealed that she did not know about Radke’s proposal until 30 minutes before it went down. As one of Hubbard’s closest friends on the show, she was hurt that Radke didn’t let her in on the plan. Olivera also thought that the couple was moving too fast, which obviously upset Hubbard. Adding to the tension, Olivera wasn't invited to Hubbard and Radke's wedding, which was ultimately called off.

Despite all the drama, the two besties seem to have put their differences aside. After Olivera announced her departure from the show, Hubbard commented on her post, writing “We love you Dani Girl.” The Summer House stars spoke about their friendship at Bravocon 2023, revealing that both of them really wanted to work on rebuilding their dynamic.

So, despite their initial hesitance, the two finally managed to work things out. Olivera has expressed her sentiments regarding this in the following words: “We kind of just like, fell into it very naturally. Like, all of a sudden our old mannerisms and similarities started coming back. And then it just kept going."

Summer House Season 9 is set to begin filming very soon. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

