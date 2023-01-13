With CBS announcing a season three renewal for its supernatural hit comedy series, Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock has a few more things to celebrate. The actress just landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) in the upcoming holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane for Prime Video.

Plot details for Candy Cane Lane remain under wraps while filming is underway in Los Angeles as part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program, per Deadline. Reginald Hudlin is directing, and Kelly Younger wrote the script, which is based on his childhood holiday experiences. Joining Pinnock, Murphy and Ellis Ross is a previously announced ensemble cast of Jillian Bell (22 Jumpstreet), Genneya Walton (Project Mc²), Madison Thomas (9-1-1), Thaddeus J. Mixson (South of Heaven), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), A Black Lady Sketch Show creator Robin Thede and Saturday Night Live’s Chris Redd.

Murphy is producing Candy Cane Lane along with Charisse Hewitt-Webster for Eddie Murphy Productions while Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder are on board for Imagine Entertainment. The film is the first to go into production as part of a three-picture and first-look film deal between Murphy and Amazon Studios. Candy Cane Lane is set to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, but with the film still in production, the release date has yet to be announced.

Pinnock is best known for her role starring alongside Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in the hit CBS sitcom Ghosts, one of broadcast television’s top-rated comedies. The series from executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman is based on the 2019 BBC One series with the same-name. The American actress plays Alberta, the ghost of a 1920s Prohibition-era lounge singer, who is trapped in the modern-day country estate turned bed and breakfast recently inherited by two unexpecting new tenants. Her work in Ghosts earned her a Hollywood Critics Association Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series earlier this year.

Outside of her work on Ghosts, Pinnock has appeared in CBS’s Young Sheldon, HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and the Epix series Get Shorty in addition to roles in the ABC hit Scandal and the NBC tearjerker This Is Us. She also works in the animated arena as she has teamed with Punam Patel to create the adult animated project Unmentionables, which is in development with Anthony Hemingway and Taraji P. Henson. Pinnock is also developing a pilot of her viral sketch series Hashtag Booked, which she co-created with LaNisa Renee Frederick.