It’s official: Station 19’s Danielle Savre has ‘found’ a new home. According to TV Line, the actress is confirmed to star in Season 2 of the NBC procedural drama Found, the premiere of which will air sometime in the fall. While not much is known about the role she will play, her character is said to be a recurring one.

This casting announcement comes about two weeks after the much-anticipated series finale for Station 19, a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy and a jewel in the ever-expanding Shondaland crown. The final episode drew about 6 million viewers to the ABC network, receiving praise for its neat wrap-up of character storylines and an emotional but deserved happy ending. Savre’s character Maya Bishop — captain of the Seattle Fire Department’s Station 19 and wife to Grey's Anatomy’s Carina DeLuca-Bishop — appeared on the show for every one of its seven seasons. Whether she will receive the same series-regular treatment on the set of Found remains to be seen.

What Is ‘Found’ About?

Whoever Savre’s character will be on Found, she will enter the television show’s universe at a tense time for all characters. Found follows actress Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, a former victim of kidnapping and a recovery specialist who works to find missing persons that seem to be on no one else’s radar. Mosely draws most of her knowledge on serial kidnappers from an unusual source: her former kidnapper, Hugh “Sir” Evans, who she in turn tracked down and captured as an adult. Kept trapped in Mosely’s basement for much of the show, Evans is forced by the specialist to help her solve every case that comes her way, giving her an unusual perspective into the mind of an abductor.

But things took a turn in the pattern of Found when Evans finally escaped Mosely’s basement in the show’s Season 1 finale and vowed to kill Lacey, an intern at Mosely’s firm who was also a former victim of Evans. The premiere of Season 2 will no doubt find viewers wondering if Mosely will be able to track down Evans for the second time — and possibly if she will be able to solve her cases the same without his unconventional insight.

Luckily for Found, Savre is no stranger to network dramas, having previously made appearances in series such as TLC’s Too Close to Home and CBS’s beloved Blue Bloods. Her previous track record indicates that she will be more than able to pull her weight as a brand new character on the NBC thriller’s set. But without many details on Savre’s Found character at the present, any fans dying to see if she will be helping or hurting Mosely’s latest kidnapper-sized problem may just have to wait for this fall.

Found Season 2 will air Thursday nights at 10 PM on NBC this fall. Catch up on Season 1 on Peacock now.

Found (2023) Each year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., but not all cases receive the proper attention. Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Release Date October 3, 2023 Creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Network NBC Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll Expand

