The Big Picture Danielle Staub accuses RHONJ castmates of "revenge porn" with Joe Gorga watching her sex tape.

Staub reveals tape was private and released without consent, illegal for cast to view on show.

Staub blasts co-stars for enabling husbands to watch tape, accuses Margaret Josephs of bringing it back for relevance.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Danielle Staub is accusing her castmates of “revenge porn” in light of Kenya Moore’s suspension from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Moore’s suspension comes after she displayed explicit images of RHOA newcomer Brittany Eady at her hair spa's grand opening during filming for Season 16 of the reality series. Staub used this opportunity to draw attention to a January 2020 episode of RHONJ when Joe Gorga, Bill Aydin, Evan Dolschneider, and Joe Benigno watched her 2009 sex tape on camera.

The reality husbands watched the tape while their wives were out of town along with Staub. A fan expressed their opinion about the situation on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying that while Kenya has been suspended, the franchise has let other cast members off the hook time and again. Referring to Joe Gorga as a “violent meatball,” the fan talks about how he has said “vile things about Danielle Staub on camera” with no repercussions.

In response, Staub confessed that the whole thing on RHONJ in 2020 was done to humiliate her. She opened up about the tape being made in private and how it was released without her consent, which means that the cast members viewing it on the show was illegal and an instance of revenge porn. Not just that, Staub also responded to another X user who suggested that she was a willing participant in the sharing of the tape. She clarified that the video was never meant for public consumption, despite the rumors her castmates tried to start.

Staub Has Previously Slammed Her Co-stars For Being Bullies

Back in 2009, Staub was granted a temporary restraining order to stop her former boyfriend Stephen Zalewski from releasing sexually explicit videos and images of her. However, Zalewski ended up releasing the content anyway. During RHONJ Season 10, the sex tape made its way to the hands of a few of her castmates and of course, Staub was extremely upset by them blasting the video for the world to see.

Soon after the episode was aired, Staub put her castmates on blast in a series of Instagram stories, accusing them of enabling their husbands to gather around and watch a sex tape of someone they have just met. Staub specifically pointed out Joe Gorga and claimed that he had been spreading rumors about her intimate life for years. To back up all her claims, Staub shared clips from the RHONJ Season 10 episode where Gorga is heard encouraging the other men to put the volume up as they watch the tape.

Not just the husbands, though, Staub also blasted her co-star Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania for body shaming her, calling all the involved parties “bullies” for how they treated her. Later on, in an interview with Page Six, Staub blamed the whole thing on Josephs, revealing that she was the one who decided to bring the tape back to stay relevant.

While Staub last appeared on the show during Season 10 back in 2020, you can catch up with the rest of the cast as The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 airs every Sunday at 8/7c on Bravo. The show is also available to watch on Peacock.

