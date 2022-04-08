While it is only April 8th and there are many films yet to unspool in 2022, I don’t know how Everything Everywhere All at Once won’t end up on my top ten list for the year. It could end up as my favorite film of the year.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert who are known, collectively, as Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most original and inventive films I’ve ever seen. While I’d love for people to go in without knowing anything about the movie, it’s safe to say the film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes. Over the course of the film, Evelyn goes on an adventure that explores the generational struggles of immigrant families while crossing over dimensional boundaries that could have been pulled out of the strangest comic book you’ve ever read. Yet it all makes sense. And it will make you laugh, think, and walk out of the theater wondering how the Daniels actually made this movie.

Again, Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the best films you’ll see this year. And don’t just take my word for it. Read the reviews and go on Twitter to see what other people are saying. You’ll find a rare moment where film fans are united in a chorus of admiration at what the Daniels pulled off. The film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan (who is incredible), Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film was produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang.

Image via SXSW

RELATED: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Trailer Reveals A24’s Multiverse Action Film Starring Michelle Yeoh

During the interview, Daniel "Dan" Kwan and Daniel Scheinert talked about how they made the movie on a limited budget, the obstacles they had to overcome in the editing room, when they realized Ke Huy Quan was going to be so amazing in the film and have such incredible chemistry with Michelle Yeoh, how they pulled off breaking so many of movie rules, and how the Russo brothers end up producing the film.

Watch what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Daniel "Dan" Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

How did they pull off this amazingly ambitious project on the budget they had?

How did the Russo brothers end up producing the film?

When did they realize Ke Huy Quan was going to be so amazing in the film and have such incredible chemistry with Michelle Yeoh?

What were the challenges of editing the movie and what obstacles did they have to overcome?

How they worked on the film for over a year in the editing room.

How they broke so many rules in cinema.

'Moon Knight': Marc Spector Explained

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Steve Weintraub (9782 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub