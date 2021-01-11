Director Danny Boyle is reuniting with FX for another limited series. The network announced today that he’s set to helm and executive produce the six-episode series Pistol based on the memoir of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. The show was created by Craig Pearce and written by Pearce and Frank Cottrell Boyce.

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,” said Boyle. “This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture...where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch & listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac - a hero for the times - Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

The Sex Pistols were previously explored in the 1986 movie Sid and Nancy starring Gary Oldman and Chloe Webb, but obviously Boyle’s series will take the perspective of Jones, which should make for an interesting new look at the Sex Pistols and their influence on British culture.

The show has already been cast up, and production is set to begin on March 7th. Pistol stars Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, Acute Misfortune) as Steve Jones, Anson Boon (Crawl, 1917, Blackbird) as John Lydon, Louis Partridge (Enola Homes, Medici) as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Fabien Frankel (The Serpent, NYPD Blue) as Glen Matlock, Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls) as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling) as Chrissie Hynde, Emma Appleton (The Witcher, Traitors) as Nancy Spungen, and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as punk icon Jordan.

