Danny DeVito will celebrate Christmas early in A Sudden Case For Christmas. He stars alongside Andie MacDowell, Wilmer Valderrama, and Lucy DeVito in the holiday film as Lawrence, a hotelier in the mountains of Italy, according to Deadline. Peter Chelsom directed it from a screenplay by Chelsom, Tinker Lindsay, Gianluca Bomprezzi, Neri Parenti, Dederico Baccomo, and Francesco Patierno. A premiere date is yet to be set, but the film will be introduced to buyers this month at Cannes.

In A Sudden Case for Christmas, Lawrence runs a grand hotel in the mountains of Italy where he hosts his extended family for Christmas each year. The holidays arrive a little early this year, with the August arrival of Lawrence's daughter, husband, and granddaughter bringing some upheaval to the peaceful mountain getaway. The bad news is that the couple plans to get divorced, but they haven't broken the news yet to their daughter, Claire. They task Lawrence with delivering the sad news.

Realizing that her family will no longer be together for the holidays in December like she's used to, Claire demands that they have Christmas celebrations in August in the middle of summer. Claire's grandparents from the other side are summoned for the final celebration. However, Lawrence and Claire collude to bring Claire's parents back together by planning activities to reconcile them. Lucy Devito plays Claire's mother, while Valderrama plays her father. Antonella Rose plays Claire. MacDowell and José Zúñiga play the grandparents from the other side.

Guglielmo Marchetti and Stefano Bethlen of Notorious Pictures and Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures produce the film. Jessica Russo of VMI and WME Independent negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. VMI Worldwide CEO Andre Relis lauded the film, saying, "The film inhabits the true meaning of love, family, and Christmas set against the beautiful Dolomite Mountain range of Italy." Marchetti added, "Like us, they [VMI] loved this film, a rom-com that warms the heart and is still a fun, watchable experience."

Where You May Have Seen The Cast Before

Danny DeVito has an extensive filmography, but has perhaps been best known for playing Frank Reynolds in It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia since 2006. He will star with his daughter Lucy DeVito, who is known for her film and television work. MacDowell is an actor and model with extensive credits. She currently stars in Hallmark Channel's The Way Home as Delilah "Del" Landry and serves as executive producer. Valderrama is best known for starring in That '70s Show, as well as NCIS from Season 14 and in crossover episodes with other NCIS-verse shows.

