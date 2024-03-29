The Big Picture Danny DeVito shines as Louie De Palma in Taxi, using his humor to captivate viewers.

DeVito took a risk when auditioning for the part and it paid off, setting the stage for his iconic role.

Judd Hirsch also had an unconventional entrance into Taxi, but the show wouldn't have been the same without him or DeVito.

Everyone loves Danny DeVito, and they can't get enough of his humor. He kills it in all his productions; he's got something for every generation. Whether in Matilda, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Batman Returns, Romancing The Stone, or Twins, DeVito shines and manages to capture us all with his slimy characters. Every generation knows him for something different and continues to sing his praises for his iconic characters. But what about his early years? He's well noted for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest or Goin' South, but you might not know that in the late 1970s, DeVito was in a television series entitled Taxi.

It centers around The Sunshine Cab Company - a Taxi company in New York City, their daily lives at the shop, and all the wild customers they have to deal with. We joined this hilarious bunch of misfits for five years as they tried to make it through the day, pay their bills, and make it big on the silver screen. Most of the characters considered it a disposable job they could leave behind once they made it big, like struggling actor Bobby Wheeler (Jeff Conaway), the out-of-work boxer Tony Banta (Tony Danza), or Elaine Nardo (Marilu Henner), the art gallery receptionist. Then, at the center, holding the gang together, was Alex Reiger (Judd Hirsch). The burned-out ex-minister Jim Ignatowski (Christopher Lloyd), who always seemed to be on some kind of trip, and mechanic Latka Graves (Andy Kaufman)-when you could understand him-were always good for laughs. Louie De Palma, the dispatcher portrayed by DeVito, was one of the most well-remembered characters, as he had a blatant disregard for his workers, a gruff attitude, and a cheap mentality. He scored laughs just by being a sheer jerk with a short fuse. Few people can blow a fuse on command like Devito, and that is precisely what he did for the audition.

Taxi The staff of a New York City taxicab company go about their job while they dream of greater things. Release Date September 12, 1978 Cast Judd Hirsch , Jeff Conaway , Danny DeVito , Marilu Henner , Tony Danza , Andy Kaufman , Christopher Lloyd , J. Alan Thomas Seasons 5 Creator(s) James L. Brooks , Stan Daniels , David Davis , Ed Weinberger

Danny DeVito Goes Full Louie De Palma in 'Taxi'

Initially, DeVito didn't want to do a television series; he wanted to stick to film or go to New York to do plays, as TV didn't have the reputation it does today. For many serious actors, it was considered second-tier, next to film or theatre. But one day, DeVito got a call about a series he would be perfect for, and once DeVito read the script for Taxi, he knew he wanted in. He was really drawn to the story, and the characters were well-developed. The creators, James L. Brooks, Ed Weinberger, Stan Daniels, and Dave Davis, seasoned veterans of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, were one of the people developing Taxi. With the reputation and success of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi was sure to be a hit, and DeVito knew he had to get in on the ground floor.

So, DeVito plotted how he could make a lasting impression on his audition. Let's face it: tact is overrated. Millions of people audition, so what better way to be remembered than to come in hot just as De Palma would, throw the script on the table, and say, "Who writes this sh*t?" Then, there was a one-second pause where DeVito held his breath. This was the moment that would decide his fate. Here, he stands in front of the biggest names in television. Luckily for DeVito, Brooks burst out laughing, and for the rest of the audition, he could say anything; they thought he was hysterical. Going full Louie mode for the audition really paid off.

DeVito has even been asked about reprising his role as Louie, and his response, in classic DeVito fashion, was, "I hate to tell you, but I've been playing Louie ever since I started the show!" Of course, we see this in some of his more recent roles, like Frank Reynolds in It's Always Sunny In Philidelphia. For 16 years, he's been wreaking havoc with the gang, getting up to crazy shenanigans, and conspiring to make a quick buck. Or in Romancing The Stone, when he's a sleazy antiquities dealer who kidnaps Joan's (Kathleen Turner) sister and does everything he can to get to the jewel. But it all started with the cheap, cantankerous, short-fused Louie De Palma.

Once DeVito was cast, he made the character his own. How could he not? The first thing DeVito did when he was cast was decorate the cage. He was a fan of Marlon Brando and Robert DeNiro and got a picture from the film Taxi Driver to put in the cage. Louie had more depth than we constantly saw, like when he sings into the microphone from the cage and finishes by saying, "I've always wanted to do that." It made Louie a more interesting character and humanized him. Louie is one of the funniest of the bunch and has impeccable chemistry with all his cast mates.

Judd Hirsch's Entrance to 'Taxi' Was Also Unconventional

Close

Funnily enough, DeVito wasn't the only one with an unconventional entry into the sitcom. Judd Hirsch also landed the role differently than most. Hirsch was destined to be on the show, or so Brooks believed. Hirsch was also already an established actor on Broadway and didn't want to commit to a series that could last a couple of years, so he got his agent to ask for an outrageous amount of money in hopes that the studio would turn him down, and he could be on his way. But Brooks was determined to get him on the show. Brooks was very ill, and the studio was prepared to pass on Hirsch, but Brooks drug himself into the studio with a 103 fever and convinced them to pay Hirsch his asking price. The rest is history. Hirsch was indispensable, capturing the hearts of audiences and impacting viewers by being the series' rock.

Not only did Hirsch impact the audiences, but he also had quite an impact on his cast mates. He was already the big star of the bunch who had established himself, making him the group's role model. Both Marilu Henner and Tony Danza agreed that Hirsch was exceptional in terms of his acting abilities and versatility. They thought the exact same about Danny DeVito. The amount of talent these two held was unimaginable, and they were funny and gracious leads that everyone couldn't help but follow their leads.

Taxi is streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+