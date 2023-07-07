In the age of the multiverse, it seems like any comic book movie alumni is now fair game to bring back into the action (alive, or dead). While audiences may be beginning to feel burnt out by the multiverse of madness, one actor is keen to throw his hat back in the ring, as Danny DeVito has revealed he is down to return as Oswald Cobblepot, otherwise known as The Penguin. DeVito portrayed the classic villain in Tim Burton's 1992 sequel Batman Returns, with a performance equal parts unsettling and iconic.

With this year's The Flash seeing the return of Michael Keaton's Batman, who played opposite DeVito in Burton's comic book adaptation, the actor is feeling nostalgic for his time in the top hat, as he expressed interest in returning to the role. Speaking to SFX magazine, DeVito said "I would definitely consider [returning to the franchise], yeah. Batman Returns was a great part, it was operatic. You could just pull out all the stops. There were so many motivating things, so many things churning up inside of him. Being the odd man out – the odd bird out – brought the character out of me. It was an emotional experience for me because I felt it was an opportunity of a lifetime to play Oswald Cobblepot with Tim’s vision and design. Tim is a genius to me."

The role clearly holds a special place in the actor's heart, as in the same interview he proudly brandishes the original Penguin's umbrella prop that was used during the production of the film. DeVito's enthusiasm to return to the role comes in spite of a critical backlash and commercial bombing of The Flash, of which many criticized an overuse of cameos, calling them shallow and even in some cases disrespectful, thanks to the CGI appearance of several deceased actors.

What's Next for DeVito?

Following in the footsteps of Burton's brand of playful horror, DeVito's latest role sees him appear in Disney's Haunted Mansion, which co-star Jamie Lee Curtis says hits the "sweet spot" of scary and funny. DeVito plays Bruce, a paranormal enthusiast who is on the case to assist Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), a single mother who moves into a new home only to find she has some unwelcome paranormal guests. Joining Bruce in the ragtag team of supposed paranormal experts enlisted to rid Gabbie's home of its ghost problem are a priest (Owen Wilson), a tour guide a priest (Owen Wilson), a tour guide (LaKeith Stanfield), a medium (Tiffany Haddish). The film is an adaption of Disney's staple theme park attraction of the same name, the latest in a string of projects which look to the company's parks for inspiration, following in the footsteps of Pirates of the Caribbean, The Country Bears, Jungle Cruise, and Tomrrowland.

Haunted Mansion releases exclusively into theaters on July 28. Check out the trailer for the upcoming film below: