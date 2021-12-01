Danny DeVito would be interested in returning to Gotham City as the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot. The actor recently talked to Forbes about writing a new Penguin/Catwoman comic book for DC and about the potential of reprising his role from Tim Burton's Batman Returns.

"I feel like it's not out of the question that The Penguin will return someday," said DeVito, "but this is all up to Tim, whether or not Tim wants to do this. I would say that could be in the cards because we ain't dead yet. We could do a continuation of what we had in the past because that was truly a brilliant movie. They afforded me that opportunity and I feel very grateful and would I like to revisit it? Why not!"

DeVito's Batman Returns co-star Michael Keaton will be reprising the role of his version of Batman/Bruce Wayne for the upcoming The Flash movie (directed by Andy Muschietti). DeVito also shared his thoughts on Colin Farrell taking over the role for Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman, saying: "I love Colin Farrell. He's one of my favorite actors. I can't wait!"

DeVito has already returned to Gotham City by writing a new comic book. "Bird Cat Love," a love story about Penguin and Catwoman, will be a part of DC's upcoming Gotham City Villains 100-page anthology book. DeVito had been a big comic book fan while growing up. "I jumped on the opportunity," he said, "and the first thing that came to mind was the romance [between Penguin and Catwoman]." One person he shared the news of writing the comic to was his Batman Returns co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, who played Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the film. "She was very excited to hear it," DeVito said. Dan Mora did the artwork for the comic. "His stuff is just so masterful," said DeVito about Mora's art. "I feel blessed to be in that company and the way it turned out, I couldn't be happier."

DeVito can currently be seen on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, with Season 15 premiering on FXX tonight. In the meantime, fans can revisit Burton's version of Gotham City in the Batman '89 comic book series and next year in The Flash movie.

