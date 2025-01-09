There's been no more surprising a breakout hit for Disney in the past few months than Rivals. Based on Dame Jilly Cooper's sophomore novel of the Rutshire Chronicles series, Rivals has catapulted to success with its raunchy brand of raucous drama that has had millions enthralled worldwide. This success is thanks in no small part to a cast bursting at the seams with British talent, from the ever-brilliant Aidan Turner to many people's favorite Time Lord, David Tennant. However, one of Rivals' own - and a British legend in his own right - has now been confirmed to be taking on an altogether different task with his latest project.

Former EastEnder and Rivals' Freddie Jones, Danny Dyer, has now confirmed via The Sun that he is set to star in a one-man project that he is already comparing to Colin Firth's Phone Booth. Dyer said, "I can’t talk too much about it. It’s a really mad concept. I’m trying to push myself now that I’m known as sort of Marlon Brando in the acting world because of Rivals, you know." He continued, "Even though I’ve been acting for so long anyway, this is something that is going to be a real test for me. But I had to have a very, very in-depth medical for insurance reasons." Dyer then added, "I’m the only one in this film. It’s only one character. Just me. I won’t go too into it, but it’s a bit like Phone Booth with Colin Farrell. It’s quite a clever idea. And because I’m the only actor, I had two doctors waiting at my door."

'Rivals' is a Thrilling, Lustful Watch

Following Rivals' instant success in late 2024, the series was renewed for a second outing in a move that, once upon a time, many might not have seen coming. Thankfully, the show proved popular enough to warrant a second visit to this barbaric 1980s rivalry, with the sexually charged, weaving tale earning a huge 95% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. This strong critical reception is shared by Collider's Jeff Ewing, who said in his review of the series:

"As much as the 1980s was an era of unbridled lust, power, and privilege, so, too, does Rivals gleefully parade its characters' vices and use them as continual sources for drama. These are characters who happily indulge urges with a devil-may-care attitude (though they're not static, and do grow), with the audience able to comfortably await the inevitable fallout. It makes for a fun, thrilling watch, and it's backed by strong and charismatic performers who add enough complexity to avoid any dramatic ruts. It may take a moment to link up with certain characters, and for interwoven setups to start paying off in satisfying ways, but the ride is charming enough, making Rivals a love letter to extravagance and its perils worth tuning in to."

Rivals' Danny Dyer is set to star in a one-man project. You can catch the highly-rated series right now on Hulu.

