If you’re someone still experiencing FOMO over Danny Elfman’s takeover of Coachella four months ago, there’s hope for you yet. Today it was announced that the performer will be making moves to bring an even bigger and better version of his festival performance to the Hollywood Bowl this October. While the composer typically appears at the Bowl each year to celebrate the spooky season with music from The Nightmare Before Christmas, this performance will allow him to go above and beyond, wrangling in works from his decades spanning career.

The experience, which is being called Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond, will take center stage at the Los Angeles landmark on October 28 and 29. At it, fans will hear highlights from Elfman’s repertoire, including some from his time with his new wave band Oingo Boingo, pieces from his most recent solo project, Big Mess, and, of course, tunes from films he’s worked on over the years, including Beetlejuice, The Simpsons, Batman, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

During a chat with Los Angeles Daily News, Elfman broke down his plan to add an extra 30 minutes of performance time to his Hollywood Bowl shows. The performer acknowledged that due to the strictness of the time slot during his Coachella appearance, he “put tons of work into trimming the show.” For the Halloween performances, fans can expect to hear longer versions of several Oingo Boingo songs, and tunes that were cut from the desert festival’s experience all together. Thirty more minutes of music also means that much more visual material for Elfman fans to feast their eyes on during the upcoming concerts, with a stream of never ending animated content rolling in the background. Backing it all up will be a full rock band, orchestra, and choir, making this performance one you’ll really not want to miss.

In what he describes as the “scariest thing” he’s done in his life to date, his performance at Coachella, which was several years in the making, was so successful that it has carried him to solo the Bowl. Now that he’s gotten his sealegs, fronting such a huge performance for the first time in over twenty years, Elfman is feeling more at ease surrounding the upcoming mega performance. As for what’s next, Elfman says that while nothing is in the works, he does have “fragmented ideas.” We do know that the composer worked alongside his longtime collaborator Tim Burton, on the filmmaker's new project, Wednesday, which is set to land on Netflix this fall.

For now, you’re going to want to hit up Ticketmaster on Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. to nab a seat for Elfman’s two night engagement. Tickets range from $59.50-$499.50, so have your credit card ready! Check out a clip from Elfman's Coachella performance below.