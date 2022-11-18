As every Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) fan knows, his next project – the Netflix film White Noise – is a must-watch. Not only because every Baumbach project is a must-watch, but also because the title is a change in gears for the acclaimed director, who usually helms comedy/drama stories but this time has incorporated sci-fi and horror elements to his screenplay. The project becomes even more intriguing when you factor in the composer for the movie, Danny Elfman. His score becomes available to listen today, a week ahead of the movie’s premiere.

Known for his peculiar music choices that made projects like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Spider-Man 2, and Mission: Impossible a lot more atmospheric, Elfman cracked his knuckles and wrote music for a movie that he celebrates as challenging in the sense that he was able to experiment and try different possibilities, since the story probably features some genre-bending moments. In an official statement, Elfman shared his excitement to be a part of White Noise:

“Composing for ‘White Noise’ was really exciting because there’s no singular genre for this film, which meant no predetermined musical direction, no indication of what the music should be. The possibilities were endless. Nothing is more fun to me than being able to try different things and experiment. And working with Noah so closely was incredible in itself. He is so creative and was an active collaborator throughout the entire project. This was definitely one of my most enjoyable scoring experiences.”

Danny Elfman Composing in the Multiverse of Wednesday

2022 was a big year for Elfman. On top of White Noise, the composer also wrote music for Netflix’s upcoming (and highly anticipated) series Wednesday, which expands the Addams Family universe. The four-time Academy Award nominee also partnered up with Marvel Studios and wrote music for mega-blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which earned him two Grammy nominations that were announced earlier this week. Elfman is also a heck of a theme song creator: He wrote the unforgettable theme music for TV series like The Simpsons, Desperate Housewives, and Batman: The Animated Series.

Based on a best-selling novel by author Don DeLillo, White Noise centers around a contemporary American family that attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. The cast features Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, André “3000” Benjamin, Raffey Cassidy, and Lars Eidinger.

Netflix premieres White Noise in theaters on November 25. On December 30, it becomes available to stream on the platform. You can listen to the soundtrack’s chilling lead single “Duel Lecture” below. You can check out the full soundtrack on this Netflix aggregator.