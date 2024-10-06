Danny Huston certainly has had the benefit of being part of a very famous family, but that does not mean he’s also not a very talented actor who has continuously been able to take on a variety of different roles. Being the son of a famous director like John Huston, an icon of the Golden Age of Hollywood who has helmed some of the greatest films ever made, certainly set him up on a path of success. However, Huston has put in the work to become one of the finest character actors working today.

Huston is the type of actor that can redeem even the most reprehensible of projects; while reviews for the most recent reboot of The Crow were rather scathing, few critics took issue with Huston’s performance as one of the primary antagonists. Here are the ten best Danny Huston movies and television shows, ranked.

10 ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ (1995)

Directed by Mike Figgis

Leaving Las Vegas is one of the most upsetting films ever made, as it starred Nicolas Cage in an Academy Award-winning role as an alcoholic screenwriter who decides to drink himself to death, only to discover a woman (Elisabeth Shue) who he thinks might be worth living for. Although understandably most of the acclaim for the film was centered on the magnificent work done by both Cage and Shue, Huston had a small role as a bartender who tries to keep things orderly in a Los Angeles drinking hole.

Leaving Las Vegas is one of the best films ever made about addiction, and was a sheer work of bravery on the part of everyone involved. Huston’s role may have been a small one, but in Hollywood, there are no small parts if the actor is willing to rise to the challenge of the material.

9 ‘Game Night’ (2018)

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Game Night is one of the best studio comedies in the last decade, as it perfectly mixed hilarious themes about the perils of suburban living with a twisty neo-noir storyline that paid tribute to classic murder mystery films. The story centers around a group of couples that engage in a friendly “game night,” which eventually turns into a real crime conspiracy when they discover that they actually are tasked with solving a murder; Huston stars as a powerful crime lord whose home the seemingly ignorant couples are forced to infiltrate in order to save a mutual friend.

Game Night succeeds because it mixes clever dialogue with generally well crafted sequences of suspense and intrigue, and Huston delivers the appropriate amount of edge to a role that could have easily been a superfluous antagonist that did not bear any significant impact on the story.

8 ‘Stan & Ollie’ (2018)

Directed by Jon S. Baird

Stan & Ollie is a very charming biopic about the real comedy duo Stan Laurel (Steve Coogan) and Oliver Harding (John C. Reilly), who performed together for years before eventually their partnership hit a downward spiral. Huston has a strong supporting role as the legendary film director and producer Hal Roach, who in the film is tasked with luring Stan away to embark on a solo comedy tour where he will no longer have to rely on Oliver, whose health is in decline.

Huston perfectly captures the business-centric nature of a shrewd Hollywood figure, who puts more value on the notion that “the show must go on” than he does the personal health of any of his performers and collaborators. Stan & Ollie is a rather light-hearted movie about two beloved figures in the entertainment industry, but Huston brings an appropriately nasty edge to his role.

7 ‘Marie Antoinette’ (2006)

Directed by Sofia Coppola

Marie Antoinette is one of the most brilliant historical biopics ever made, as Sofia Coppola managed to deconstruct the French Revolution by exploring the freight romantic life of the young Queen (Kirsten Dunst) as she dealt with her unruly marriage to the unusual King Louis XVI (Jason Schwartzman). Huston has a great supporting role as Joseph II, Marie’s more intelligent brother who is tasked with explaining the nature of human sexuality and anatomy to Louis, who remains entirely ignorant about the facts of life.

Huston brings a sharp comedic charm to these scenes, as Joseph is often incredulous at how someone as completely incompetent as Louis could ever be in a position of power that gave him control over the events of an entire nation. That being said, his scenes of affection with Dunst are surprisingly quite sweet and sincere.

6 ‘The Aviator’ (2004)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

The Aviator is among the most intense films that Martin Scorsese has ever made, as it chronicled the real-life adventures of the notorious aviator Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he experimented with experimental designs and technology over the course of the 20th century. Huston has a key role as Jack Frye, a pioneer within the world of public airlines who enlisted Hughes’ help in one of the most ambitious projects in aviation history.

Huston offers an important counterbalance to DiCaprio; while Hughes was a larger-than-life figure that required an actor with some eccentricities to portray him, it was necessary to show that not every figure in the aviation industry shared his streak of rebellion. The Aviator is a film packed with standout performances from such legendary actors as Alan Alda, Cate Blanchett, and Alec Baldwin, but Huston still managed to give a standout performance.

5 ‘The Proposition’ (2005)

Directed by John Hillcoat

The Proposition is a brutal revisionist historical western that examines the cyclical nature of violence and the never ending cycle of revenge as it exists within the Australian frontier. Huston stars as the ruthless outlaw Arthur Burns, whose brother Charlie (Guy Pearce) is assigned to kill him after being captured by the local police. The quest unlocks a deeply emotional rivalry between the two brothers that has existed since childhood.

The fraternal feud at the heart of The Proposition feels particularly disturbing because of the intensity that both Pearce and Huston bring to their performance, as neither shy away from the inherently volatile nature of the material. While Charlie is by no means a straightforward protagonist that the audience is supposed to be rooting for, Huston manages to transform Arthur into a reprehensible monster that is somehow even more vile than his brother.

4 ‘Succession’ (2018-2023)

Created by Jesse Armstrong

Succession is easily one of the greatest drama shows of all-time, as the level of excellence in its performances rival any other show that has ever aired. Although Succession routinely featured memorable guest roles from acclaimed actors, Huston had a particularly important role as the financial advisor Jamie Laird, who begins to assist Logan Roy (Brian Cox) when Waystar Royco begins to feel the heat of public backlash due to the scandal regarding its cruise lines.

Huston does a great job at showing the ruthlessness of a wealthy businessman, and is able to portray one of the few characters on the show that actually becomes worthy of Logan’s respect. The feud that begins between Jamie and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) on the direction that the company should go makes the climactic events of the season two finale “This Is Not For Tears” even more exciting.

3 ‘Children of Men’ (2006)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Children of Men is a brilliant science fiction thriller from director Alfonso Cuarón, which explores a world in which no new infants have been born in over a decade. Clive Owen stars as Theo, a man assigned to protect a pregnant teenager and bring her to safety; Huston has a key role as Theo’s brother Nigel, a government employee who nonetheless goes out of his way to ensure that precious works of art from the past are saved and prevented from being destroyed.

Huston’s performance is one of the few moments of empathy within Children of Men, a film that often looks at the dark side of humanity. Although the screen time that Huston shared with Owen is relatively small, the two great actors are able to deconstruct why these two brothers have such a strong sense of affection for one another.

2 ‘21 Grams’ (2003)

Directed by Alejando Gonzalez Inarritu

21 Grams is a devastating drama that is so haunting in its examination of loss and regret that it may be challenging to watch more than once. Huston stars as the kindly family man Michael, who is tragically killed in a drunk driving accident by the alcoholic Jack Jordan (Benicio del Toro). After Michael’s wife Cristina (Naomi Watts) recovers from the shock, she decides to donate his heart to the dying man Paul Rivers (Sean Penn).

Huston is successful in earning the viewers’ sympathy within the opening moments of the film, as it is Michael’s death that serves as the inciting incident. The genuine sense of empathy and affection that Huston conveys in his few scenes with Watts makes the sharp twist into tragedy even more haunting as a result; its arguably the most charismatic that Huston has ever been on screen.

1 ‘John Adams’ (2008)

Directed by Tom Hooper

John Adams was a groundbreaking HBO limited series that explored the life and reign of the United States of America’s second President, played in an all-time great performance by Paul Giamatti. Huston plays the role of his brother Samuel, an important figure in the Revolutionary War who helped lead the American rebels against the English soldiers that attempted to harm the citizens in harm’s way.

Huston offers an insightful look at one of the more underrated Founding Fathers, as Adams is not always given the respect he is deserving of when compared to the other figures of his time because he did not hold as high a political office. The fraternal relationship between John and Samuel became one of the most moving aspects of John Adams, as the series examined the power of brotherly love in the face of oppression.

