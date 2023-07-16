Danny McBride is tearing it up in Season 3 of the uproarious hit HBO show The Righteous Gemstones. The character of Jesse is the best part of a cast that is filled with talented comedic and dramatic actors. The way he owns the screen playing alongside funnyman Adam DeVine who plays his brother Kelvin, and opposite one of the most prolific drama and comedy actors ever in John Goodman as Eli is lifting the actor to new heights. He is right in his element as the foul-mouthed alpha of the Gemstone trio of kids who are looking to get a foothold on the family business and start calling the shots. But would you believe that McBride played a very serious character in a Ridley Scott-directed science fiction film? That's right, in 2017, Jesse Gemstone was the Captain of the spacecraft Covenant in Scott's criminally underrated sequel to the mind-bending Prometheus. McBride more than holds his own in the drama as Tennessee, a Southern boy who has somehow risen to the rank of captain in Alien: Covenant.

What Is 'Alien: Covenant' About?

Image via 20th Century

The crew aboard the Covenant is a colony mission scouting team looking for a hospitable planet with a habitat suitable for human colonization. It stars Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender (in a phenomenal dual role as the AI droid David/Walter) Billy Crudup, and our man, Danny McBride. When the crew believes they have found the perfect place to establish a new community, they begin taking steps to colonize the mysterious planet that appears to be equipped for a terra forma endeavor. They have two thousand humans in cryo stasis who are waiting to be woken as soon as the scout team deems the planet safe. There is a palpable sense of caution and responsibility that the crew is shouldered with knowing that so many colonists' lives are at stake. The man responsible for getting the payload to the desired location is Tennessee who, as the captain of the ship, requires McBride to play the most dramatic role that he has ever taken on.

Danny McBride Is Still Brash and Cavalier in Outer Space

Image Via 20th Century Studios

In one of the early scenes in the movie, the Covenant receives a signal from a nearby planet in the form of John Denver's hit song "Take Me Home, Country Road." Tennessee knows it immediately and when asked if he's kidding, the Stetson-wearing McBride responds, "I never kid about John Denver." With his southern drawl and polecat swagger, McBride isn't looking to reinvent himself just because he is a bit of a fish out of water in a non-comedy with an ensemble of very serious actors. He still has his patented devil-may-care, cavalier quality about him that we love, but it is definitely way toned down from the irreverent and crass Jesse Gemstone and most of his other roles. It's clear that Scott wanted these qualities in this film and it's not totally inconceivable that he sought out McBride for the role (Scott is a known fan of The Pineapple Express). Once he delivers the scout team as close to the planet as possible, we also learn that Tennessee's wife Maggie (Amy Seimetz) is the pilot of the small shuttle that is deployed to get the crew to the surface of the planet that may serve as their new home. So, McBride has an element of vulnerability in this role that we don't often see from the normally very confident, if not mostly misguided, characters that he has made a great career out of. His wife is down on the strange planet, and as is prone to happen in Ridley Scott's Alien films, things are about to go way off the rails as they encounter all manner of unexpected predators, parasites, and a droid who we didn't expect to ever see again.

'Alien: Covenant' Proves Danny McBride Can Also Do Drama

Image via 20th Century Studios

When Tennessee receives a video message from a panic-stricken Maggie after one of the crew has been indicted with a rapidly onsetting sickness that turns out to be an alien parasite trying to burst out of the human host, Tennessee is helpless to get to her as he has remained on the Covenant mothership. When the ravenous Alien creature starts to wreak havoc aboard the shuttle, McBride has to play the concerned husband who can't do anything to help his wife, and he does it beautifully. McBride has the chops to do drama, but comedy is his bailiwick, and he knows where and how his bread gets buttered and checks get cashed. Tennessee says about the situation, "She was scared. I've never heard her scared before." And you know what? It's believable. It's just as convincing and heartbreaking coming from McBride as any other actor who is called upon to play a terrified and helpless spouse who doesn't know if his wife is alive or dead. And when a storm hits the surface of the nearby planet, he loses all communication with the crew and his wife. McBride lowers his chin and starts to go against protocol to get the Covenant down to the crew. This is the McBride we're accustomed to seeing, but is a relative outlier to the overall emotionally wrought performance.

'Alien: Covenant' Is Criminally Underrated

Image Via 20th Century Studios

As the crew members encounter Walter, the droid who was part of the Prometheus crew on its mission to discover the origins of humankind, they find a piece of artificial intelligence run amuck. Walter has become almost human and in his quest to become more than a droid in the service of humans, has become a delusional madman creating and hybridizing the alien life form on the planet into abominable, bloodthirsty creatures that start picking off the crew one by one. It's the same formula that Scott has used with great aplomb in all of his previous Alien entries, and Covenant is a worthy entry. While it may not rise to the level of his original masterpiece Alien or James Cameron's spellbinding sequel Aliens in 1986, it's as good or better than several movies in the series including Alien 3, Alien: Resurrection, and crossover films like Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs Predator: Requiem. If you're a fan of the franchise, this probably isn't a newsflash, but for those who haven't seen Alien: Covenant, treat yourself to a well-crafted sci-fi thriller that also happens to star Danny McBride in outer space.

At the one hour and 15-minute mark of the film, Tennessee is informed that Maggie was killed when the shuttle exploded while she was trying to message him for help and escape an alien. McBride is convincing as a man who is devastated and in shock. He struggles to catch his breath and is barely able to acknowledge the radio communication with a "Copy." His voice softly cracks as he tries to absorb the crushing news. Even knowing McBride as the brilliant comedic player that he is, you would absolutely believe that he has just had his world turned upside down and is struggling to keep his feet as he leans on a nearby wall. He also is pivotal in some of the most intense and action-packed moments at the end of the film as he brings the Covenant to the planet's surface just in time to save the final girl, Daniels (Waterston). Maybe he should consider doing more physically demanding, dramatic roles, but we'll still be happy if he keeps us laughing in The Righteous Gemstones and other upcoming projects.