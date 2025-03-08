Danny McBride has been one of the most consistently successful creative storytellers of the past several decades, as he has managed to star, produce, and create a series of highly successful HBO shows like Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones. Although McBride’s shows are brilliant in their own right, he certainly earned a reputation for being one of the funniest living actors thanks to hilarious performances in modern comedy classics like Pineapple Express, This Is The End, and Tropic Thunder. McBride has a rather extensive filmography, as he has frequently collaborated with the acclaimed independent filmmaker David Gordon Green. Although he would later work with Green on writing and creating the new Halloween reboot trilogy, McBride has a small role in the brilliant romantic drama All the Real Girls.

Who Does Danny McBride Play in ‘All the Real Girls?'

Set within a small Southern town, All the Real Girls centers on the car mechanic Paul (Paul Schneider), a womanizer that lives with his mother, Elvira (Patricia Clarkson). Although Paul has become renowned among his friends for not being able to commit to long-term relationships, he begins to fall head-over-heels for the teenager Noel (Zooey Deschanel), whose older brother Tip (Shea Whigham) is his co-worker. McBride stars as a friend of Paul’s affectionately referred to as “Bust-Ass” because of his uncanny ability to make fun of others in a way that does not feel mean-spirited. Once Tip and Paul begin to get into a dispute over what Noel should be allowed to do, Bust-Ass and their mutual friend Bo (Maurice Compte) are forced to help prevent the group of colleagues from splitting apart. Even if it was a small role, McBride was able to be an important ensemble player in one of the most moving, intimate, and thoroughly underrated coming-of-age films of the 21st century.

McBride is essential to the tone of All the Real Girls, which is a slice-of-life drama about the challenges of living in a small community that is far away from any major attractions. Although the extensive time dedicated to showing Paul’s philosophical musings may have grown to be grating if that was the singular focus of All the Real Girls, McBride is able to add enough humor for the film to still be constantly entertaining. However, McBride does not detract from the focus of the film, as it is Bust-Ass’ ability to diffuse the arguments that emerge between Tip and Paul that makes him a valuable member of the group. It’s also a surprisingly vulnerable performance in which McBride is able to show a more positive depiction of masculinity; after Noel politely declines the initial romantic gestures that Bust-Ass makes towards her, he ends up becoming her trusted friend and is able to respect her values and give her advice. Despite the fact that he is often treated as the butt of a joke, Bust-Ass is the only character in All the Real Girls that is willing to treat Noel as a person and not an object whose fate is to be determined by someone else.

‘All the Real Girls’ Helped Make Danny McBride a Filmmaker