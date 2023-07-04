When people think of the works by Butch Hartman, the first thing to come to mind is The Fairly OddParents, Nickelodeon's second-longest-running series: after that would be Danny Phantom. The show follows teenager Danny Fenton (David Kaufman), who, thanks to an accident in the lab of his ghost-hunting parents, has acquired ghost powers, which he uses to defend his home from evil spirits.

Hartman and his team pulled inspiration from classic comic books and pulpy sci-fi stories, which helped to give the show a unique feel to anything else on TV at the time. Even today, it wins over audiences and critics thanks to its strong writing, fun action sequences, and memorable characters.

10 "Bitter Reunion" — Season 1, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Jack (Rob Paulsen) and Maddie (Kath Soucie) take the family to Wisconsin for their college reunion, held by their old friend, Vlad Masters (Martin Mull). During their stay in Vlad's mansion, Danny notices a high activity of ghosts. His investigations lead him to discover that Vlad is also a half-ghost, thanks to an accident twenty years ago, and he plans to take his revenge on Jack and steal Maddie for himself.

This episode perfectly sets up Vlad to be Danny's greatest villain. He paints himself as a potential father figure and mentor for Danny in exchange for betraying Jack. Though he is forced to back down when Danny threatens to expose their identities, he takes delight that Danny is already learning a few things from him.

9 "Memory Blank" — Season 2, Episode 1)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

When Danny and Tucker (Rickey D'Shon Collins) would rather go to Paulina's (Maria Canals Barrera) Quinceanera than watch a movie with her, Sam (voiced by the prolific Grey DeLisle) offhandedly wishes that something bad would happen to Paulina. Soon after, the villains from the movie attack Paulina in public. Danny learns this is a plot by the wish-granting ghost, Desiree (Peri Gilpin), who grows more powerful with every wish she grants.

This episode gives a little more insight into the history of Danny's powers. It's revealed that Sam convinced him to investigate his parent's ghost portal, which resulted in his powers. This leads to a fun twist in the second half, where Desiree takes advantage of a fight between Danny and Sam to make it so they never met, thus forcing Sam to find a way to restore their friendship and get Danny his powers back.

8 "Forever Phantom" — Season 3, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

A new ghost named Amorpho (Danny Mann) arrives in Amity Park and uses his shapeshifting powers to cause mischief. When Danny gains front-page status for his heroics, Amorpho shapeshifts into him to steal the spotlight. When the two fight in the Fenton lab, Jack's newest invention shorts out their powers.

While this episode has a good message regarding the downside of fame, Amorpho is what makes it stand out. His design is one of the show's most creative, fitting well into his motivation. Since he doesn't have a face of his own, he turns into other people to get attention, but he has no desire to hurt innocents.

7 "Maternal Instincts" — Season 1, Episode 17

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

To spend some quality time with Danny, Maddie ropes him into a mother/son science symposium in Florida. However, their plane is brought down over the wilderness, where they run into Vlad. Meanwhile, ghost animals attack the Fenton home, forcing Jazz (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) to learn how to hunt ghosts from her father.

"Maternal Instincts" is a chance for both Fenton children to bond with their parents. Jazz's time with Jack is the more influential of the two, as it sees her finally stop trying to deny her ghost-hunting heritage. Vlad also gets to show how evil he can be by orchestrating Danny and Maddie falling into his lap and killing woodland animals to turn their ghosts into his minions.

6 "My Brother's Keeper" — Season 1, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

As Spirit Week comes to Casper High, Jazz is concerned about Danny's change in behavior. She convinces Mr. Lancer (Ron Perlman) to send Danny to the school's new guidance counselor, Penelope Spectra (voiced by industry veteran Tara Strong). However, the more Danny and the other students speak to Spectra, the more a wave of misery spreads through the school.

This episode gave Jazz some much-needed character development. She goes from being a know-it-all who tries to act better than everyone else to a more cool and supportive older sister. Besides the sibling bonding, the episode has plenty of jokes, such as Mr. Lancer getting invested in Spirit Week, and Spectra is set up as one of the show's best minor antagonists.

5 "Masters of All Time" — Season 2, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

When Vlad's ecto-acne begins acting up again, he infects Sam and Tucker to force Danny to help him find a cure. Danny's solution is to go to the time ghost, Clockwork (David Carradine), so he can go back in time and prevent Vlad's accident. Danny succeeds, but now it was Jack who suffered the ecto-acne, resulting in a future where Jack and Maddie never married.

The alternate future offers some fun ideas, such as Jack getting his own vampiric ghost-mode or Maddie creating a secret ghost-lab hidden from her husband, Vlad. Jack and Maddie's love is also put on great display: even twenty years apart after the accident doesn't dampen their love for each other. Finally, Clockwork's small role in the plot is another chance to show his ability to play Chessmaster so that everything works out in the end.

4 "Reality Trip" — Season 2, Episode 19, 20

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

It's summer vacation, and Danny is excited to go on a road trip with Tucker and Sam. However, the plan gets derailed when Freakshow (Jon Cryer) returns with a new weapon: The Reality Gauntlet. Though Danny and his friends are able to scatter the three gems that power it, his secret identity is exposed to the world, and Freakshow captures their families.

"Reality Trip" is a fantastic Season 2 finale. The Reality Gauntlet's godlike powers result in some creative set-pieces, especially during the climax when Freakshow unleashes its full power. The reveal of Danny's identity was ultimately undone in the end, but it still gave audiences a glimpse of the good and bad that would come if Danny ever made the decision.

3 "Reign Storm" — Season 2, Episode 4, 5

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Vlad attempts to achieve ultimate power by acquiring the Ring of Rage and the Crown of Fire. However, he awakens the Ghost King, Pariah Dark (Brian Cox), who summons his army to track down Vlad and the ring, who hides with the Fentons. As the residents of the ghost zone flee from Pariah's wrath, Danny is forced to make alliances with his enemies, lest both worlds be conquered.

"Reign Storm" is the show's first TV movie and proved to be a great first attempt. It does a fantastic job of upping the stakes from a regular episode and sees Danny take the next big leap forward in his superhero career. The action scenes are some of the best in the show, especially when Danny teams up with his villains to defeat Pariah's army.

2 "Fanning the Flames" — Season 1, Episode 11

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

A new pop star named Ember McLain (Tara Strong) has arrived in Amity Park, and her music is spreading among the teen population. However, Ember turns out to be a ghost with hypnotic powers who grows stronger the more people praise her.

Ember literally steals the show in this episode, and it's no wonder why she became a fan-favorite villain. She has an amazing punk rocker design, Strong's voice work gives her plenty of personalities, and her catchy theme song contains tragic lyrics that shine a light on her backstory. If that wasn't enough, this episode also has the first hints about Danny and Sam's romance.

1 "The Ultimate Enemy" — Season 2, Episode 8, 9

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

It's time for the Career Aptitude Test at Casper High, and Danny fears he isn't smart enough to pass. During a battle with a ghost, he accidentally obtains the test's answers and debates using them. Before he can decide, more ghosts from the future attack him to prevent him from growing up into Dark Danny (Eric Roberts) and ravaging the Earth.

The praise for "The Ultimate Enemy" is well deserved. Its story is highly relatable to the show's target audience as it tackles themes of stress, grief, high expectations, and the dangers of trying to distance yourself from your emotions. Dark Danny is a terrific villain, literally presenting a dark reflection of what Danny could become if he made one too many bad choices.

