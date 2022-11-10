From My Life As A Teenage Robot to Invader Zim, Nickelodeon launched a number of well-loved, yet short-lived cartoons in the mid-2000s. Above the rest, Danny Phantom may have garnered the most committed fan base. Created by The Fairly OddParents showrunner Butch Hartman, Danny Phantom premiered on the network in April 2003 and wrapped in August 2007. Despite the show having a satisfying and climactic finale, many of its fans have since called for additional episodes. Hartman himself has even expressed sentiments that the series ended too soon, and on his YouTube channel, he has posted videos sketching what the characters would look like five or 10 years down the line. During these videos, he also muses about potential storylines and conflicts that the characters could encounter in their continued adventures. While these prospective sequels have long seemed like mere pipe-dreams, in today's world of peak television, 2000s nostalgia, and infinite programming opportunities through competing streaming services, a Danny Phantom continuation might be closer to real adaptation than ever before.

In its three-season run, Danny Phantom focused on the eponymous 14-year-old hero, who, after getting caught in an experiment gone wrong, acquired the power to turn into a ghost. As the unforgettable theme song went, "he could walk through walls, disappear, and fly." From there on out, he worked with his best friends, Sam and Tucker, to understand his powers and fight evil spirits who try to enter the real world from the Ghost Zone. All the while, he upheld a secret identity as a normal student at Casper High School in the sleepy (and oftentimes spooky) town of Amity Park.

Image via Nickelodeon

During the finale, however, Danny's dual identity became public, after he teamed up with the antagonistic spirits to save the entire planet from an oncoming meteor. The show ended with Danny as a worldwide hero, and Hartman's sequel ideas have since taken that into consideration. In the videos he's made, Hartman mentions that subsequent chapters in Danny's story would partially involve him trying to lead a normal life as a college student or adult despite global recognition. The concept art seems to suggest a more jaded Danny, with a hooded alter-ego and a more equipped super suit.

RELATED: From 'Casper' to 'Danny Phantom': Television's Friendliest Ghosts

What Danny Phantom Could Look Like Now

Image via YouTube

Hartman also sketches how the other characters would look in this hypothetical future. He draws Sam as Danny's full-on ghost-hunting sidekick, and Tucker — who became mayor of Amity Park in the initial finale — as an established politician and tech whiz. Meanwhile, with Danny's identity known, many of the other characters, including Danny's family and neighbors, could play a part in his heroism. Hartman already has designs for them, as well as a wealth of ideas about how they could fit into Danny's further adventures.

The potential for a Danny Phantom revival goes far beyond Hartman's sketches, though. On its own, the show is rife with lingering possibilities. Airing two years before Avatar: The Last Airbender, it was Nickelodeon's first foray into universe building. The series offered a plethora of otherworldly villains, creatures, and characters, as well as an entire parallel dimension in the form of the Ghost Zone. While the series thoroughly explored these realms in its initial run, it still left much room for creative expansion.

Opportunities for a Revival

Image via Nickelodeon

Moreover, as that creativity expands, Danny Phantom would have the opportunity to grow up with its audience. When the show first aired in 2003, it already offered a somewhat more mature alternative to the vivacious Fairly OddParents, with older characters and darker tones. An adult version of the show could thus take the story to the next level. Given the romantic subplots, paranormal mysteries, and cartoonish violence prevalent in the original series, one can imagine that a grown-up version could get quite riveting and complex. The Last Airbender and The Legend of Kora proved that Nickelodeon benefits from allowing their shows to lean into more mature themes, and now that adults are consuming animated series like Ricky and Morty and The Clone Wars with unironic fanaticism, Danny Phantom could fall right back into the lineup of its original fan base.

The show, after all, is a superhero series of sorts. Danny is not unlike Peter Parker or Mark Grayson: a high schooler by day and a hero by night, endowed with powers he did not ask for, but nonetheless uses them to fight off an extensive rogues' gallery. It seems platitudinous to mention that superheroes are a hot commodity right now, but given how far Disney and Warner Brothers have taken their superheroic intellectual properties, perhaps Nickelodeon should take note and dig into Danny Phantom's untapped, action-packed universe.

Returning Franchises Are Now the Norm

While Butch Hartman parted with Nickelodeon in 2018 to pursue independent projects, he recently returned to the network to executive produce The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. This spinoff is a live-action sequel to the original Fairly OddParents, and it aired directly on Paramount+ last spring. Evidently, Hartman is not opposed to bringing back old concepts, and is willing to work with Nickelodeon to make it happen. On that same topic, now that Paramount+ houses so many Nicktoons and is vying with the other steaming giants to create compelling original content, there is greater incentive to revive Danny Phantom and fewer obstacles standing in its way.

On Paramount+, Nickelodeon has already rebooted iCarly and Rugrats, and has created spinoffs in the aforementioned Fairly Odder as well as Kamp Koral and The Patrick Star Show, both set in the Spongebob SquarePants universe. Meanwhile, the Avatar Studios subsidiary promises more content in the Avatar universe, and even before Paramount+ launched, Netflix had brought back a couple Nicktoons in the forms of Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus. It is an age of limitless programming, but also an age of heavy nostalgia, and Nickelodeon certainly has a lot to offer.

As one final piece of hopeful news for Danny Phantom's return, a new graphic novel based on the characters will reportedly come out next year. Titled Danny Phantom: A Glitch In Time, the story will take place immediately after the events of the series' finale. It will involve Danny and his friends going on a time-traveling quest to stop archvillain Dark Danny from destroying the world. Written and illustrated by Gabriela Epstein, the comic could be the definitive gateway into Danny Phantom's future — and if there is enough interest to bring Danny back to the page, then there would definitely be an audience waiting to see him return to the screen.