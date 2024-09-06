Going Dutch, Denis Leary's new military sitcom, is filling out its senior staff. Community's Danny Pudi will join Leary on the Fox series, which will follow an Army colonel whose loud mouth gets him transferred to the least-strategically-important military base in the world. Deadline reports that four other actors have joined Leary and Pudi on the upcoming sitcom.

In the series, actor/comedian Leary plays Colonel Patrick Quinn, a decorated military veteran who gets exiled to an Army base in the Netherlands - only to find out that its acting commander is his estranged daughter. Pudi will play Abraham Shah, Quinn's long-suffering aide-de-camp. Maggie Quinn, Patrick's ambitious daughter, will be played by Taylor Misiak. Laci Mosley will play Dana Conway, the devious Yonkers-born Supply Sergeant of the base, while Hal Cumpston will star as Elias Papadakis, a tech expert with an aversion to physical work. Dempsey Bryk will recur as Anthony “BA” Chapman, paragon of physical fitness with personality and intelligence of a golden retriever; the BA stands for "Below Average". Going Dutch is currently in pre-production, and no air date has yet been announced.

Who Are the Stars of 'Going Dutch'?

Best known for playing the pop culture obsessed Abed on Community, Pudi currently stars as Brad Bakshi on the Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest, and recurs on Netflix' live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Misiak starred as Ally on the FX comedy Dave, and is next slated to appear in the Karen Gillan/Zoë Chao comedy Let's Have Kids! Best known for creating and hosting the podcast Scam Goddess, Mosley has also starred on A Black Lady Sketch Show and Nickelodeon's revival of iCarly. Cumpston starred as a grown Oliver Twist on the Disney+ series The Artful Dodger, and has also appeared in The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Nine Perfect Strangers. Bryk starred on Willow as Airk, and recently co-starred with Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson in Ordinary Angels.

The military sitcom was once a staple of network TV, with shows like Sergeant Bilko, McHale's Navy, and Gomer Pyle, USMC reflecting the humorous side of military life to audiences who had fought in World War II or the Korean War decades earlier. The pinnacle of the form is M*A*S*H, which ran for eleven seasons - considerably longer than the Korean War, which it took place during - before concluding with a feature-length finale episode which remains the most-watched single episode in television history. Military comedies have been sparse in recent years, with the most recent entry, Enlisted, only lasting a single season before being canceled in 2014.

Going Dutch is now in pre-production; no air date has yet been revealed. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.