The Big Picture Danny Ramirez to star in and write Pursuit of Torch, a conspiracy thriller about human connection.

Ramirez's career includes the Marvel and Top Gun franchises, now venturing into writing and producing.

Pursuit of Torch does not yet have many details, but Ramirez has found support from producers.

One Captain America 4 and Top Gun: Maverick star has officially found his next project while also taking a big step up. A new report from Deadline revealed that Danny Ramirez will star in and write the script for Pursuit of Torch, a conspiracy thriller that proves human connections can often be found in the most unlikely places. Slave Play creator Jeremy O. Harris will also produce the project with Ramirez, which will mark his first time in both endeavors. Ramirez has shined while starring in major franchises like Top Gun and the MCU, and while writing and producing is an entirely different beast, he's proven himself to be more than up to the task.

No director is attached to helm Pursuit of Torch yet, and additional casting for the film is ongoing as Ramirez is currently the only one tapped to star. In addition to Ramirez and Harris, Niv Gafny and Tom Culliver will also produce the film along with Josh Godfrey. Few plot details or filming information are known at this time, but will likely become available as further casting commences and the film also finds a director. Despite his lack of experience in both writing and producing, Ramirez has found someone who believes in his vision and will allow him to bring it to life on the big screen.

Danny Ramirez Has Been on a Red-Hot Run of Late

Ramirez first broke out and made a name for himself starring in Assassination Nation, the teen horror dark comedy from Sam Levinson which also stars Odessa Young. He parlayed his early career success into a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he played Joaquin Torres previously in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and will take over the mantle of Falcon from Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World.

Ramirez also has his name stamped on the billion-dollar movie Top Gun: Maverick where he plays Fanboy in the military action epic starring Tom Cruise and Glen Powell. Ramirez will next be seen in Todd Haynes' upcoming movie which also stars Joaquin Phoenix, and he recently wrapped filming on The Last of Us Season 2, where he'll play the WLF soldier Manny in the Emmy Award-winning series.

Ramirez's Pursuit of Torch does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch him in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+.

