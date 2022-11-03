20th Century Studios has just released a new first-look image for their upcoming supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead, along with the announcement that the film is set to premiere on December 2, 2022 on Hulu in the United States. The film will be released to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other worldwide territories.

Darby and the Dead will tell the story of a high school student who also happens to moonlight as a spiritual messenger. Darby's (Riele Downs) supernatural gift comes after a near-death experience as a young girl. After her experience, Darby finds that she is able to see dead people. As a result of her new ability, she becomes a complete introvert and shuts herself off from her fellow high schoolers. Instead, she prefers to spend her time talking to the spirits that come to her for help. But everything changes when Capri (Auli’i Cravalho), the most popular girl in school, dies in a freak hair-straightening accident. Capri's ghost will soon begin haunting Darby in the hopes of getting her to convince Capri's friends to throw her seventeenth birthday party (despite being dead). Darby will have to come out of her shell and reinvent herself in the process.

The new image, released today, shows Darby and Capri walking down the crowded hallway of their high school. Capri, dead, but used to the attention, walks with confidence, while Darby still looks unsure of herself. The image gives us a glimpse at both the disparity between the two characters and the potentially intersecting arc of their journeys. Perhaps Capri will help Darby be comfortable shining in the spotlight. And maybe Darby can help to humble the once reigning Queen Bee.

Darby and the Dead is directed by Silas Howard. In addition to Downs and Cravalho, the film also stars Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, Derek Luke, and the legendary Tony Danza. The screenplay for the film was written by Becca Greene, who previously worked on Good Vibes. It is based on a story by Wenonah Wilms who previously worked on Fem 101. The film is produced by Adam Saunders, Eddie Rubin. Michele Weisler and Mac Hendrickson serve as executive producers on the film.

Darby and the Dead will premiere on December 2, 2022, on Hulu in the United States.