Hulu and 20th Century Studios have shared a new clip for their upcoming feature Darby and the Dead. The paranormal YA comedy stars Riele Downs as Darby, a high schooler who can see dead people, and Auli'i Cravalho as her nemesis that becomes a ghostly problem. The clip features the pair interacting after Cravalho's character Capri has died.

The clip begins as Capri interrupts Darby's peaceful sleep, and she's not at all happy with her new situation. Capri knows about Darby's ability to see spirits, convinced that she's the key to bringing Capri back to life. But unfortunately, it doesn't work like that. As one would expect, Capri's denial is in full force. Darby uses a fourth wall break to acknowledge it, hinting that not only is it something she experiences often, but that she witnesses every spirit she helps cycle through the five stages of grief. Darby continues to try and reiterate to Capri that she's truly dead, which evokes quite the visceral response from Capri.

Similar to the trailer, the clip also showcases the dynamic between Darby and Capri. Viewers already know that the two have some tense friction pre-Capri dying. It also seems that Capri won't make things easy on Darby even in death. The clip suggests that Capri won't suddenly turn a new leaf, especially as she uncovered her own ability to keep the upper hand. However, Darby seems sympathetic towards Capri, and the two may yet find some common ground.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: The Best Comedy Movies on Hulu Right Now

Darby and the Dead follows its title character who has the ability to see dead people thanks to a near-death experience as a child. As such, Darby prefers to isolate herself at school while she helps spirits complete their unfinished business. But when her school's queen bee Capri dies in a freak accident, Darby's routine is upended when Capri appears to her for help. Despite being dead, Capri is determined to keep her Sweet 17 party on track. So, Darby must reinvent herself to throw the bash of the year and help Capri move on.

The movie was written by Becca Greene from a story by Wenonah Wilms and Silas Howard as director. Adam Saunders and Eddie Rubin produced the film, with Michele Weisler and Mac Hendrickson as executive producers. Additional cast includes Asher Angel, Chosen Jacobs, Derek Luke, Tony Danza, and Wayne Knight.

Darby and the Dead premieres December 2 on Hulu. It will release on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+'s Star banner in other worldwide territories. Watch the new clip below: