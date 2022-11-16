Earlier this month, Hulu and 20th Century Studios teased their latest collaboration, Darby and the Dead, with a first-look image. Now, they have released the official trailer for the upcoming movie. It follows the title character Darby (Riele Downs), a high school student who takes the term ghosted quite literally.

The movie focuses on Darby, who, after a near-death experience, has the ability to see dead people. Because of this, she prefers to remain isolated from her peers as she helps spirits complete their unfinished business. However, her standard routine changes after school "it" girl Capri (Auli'i Cravalho) dies in a freak accident, causing her "Sweet 17" party to be cancelled. Determined even in death to host the party, Capri turns to Darby to keep the celebration on track. To throw a bash worthy of the school's queen bee, Darby must reinvent herself and eventually finds it's not so bad after all.

The trailer begins with a fourth-wall break narration from Darby, who reveals her supernatural abilities. It's clear that while she'd rather not have to carry that burden, it doesn't hold a candle to what awaits her at school — popular cheerleader Capri holds no shortage of animosity towards Darby. Viewers see the feeling is mutual as Capri and Darby are often butting heads in one way or another, even after Capri dies. As the trailer continues, it showcases Darby's commitment to her unwitting career with the afterlife. However, it's a bumpy ride and Capri doesn't make it easy on Darby.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: The 40 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

Darby and the Dead takes a different approach to the popular girl versus the resident outsider trope while offering something familiar in the process. Based on the trailer, it seems that the fourth wall break will be a significant aspect of the movie as Darby recounts events for viewers. While Darby's growing confidence won't happen overnight, she uses the opportunity to embrace it, saying in the trailer that "any press is good press." The movie follows close on the heels of Hulu and 20th Century's rom-com Rosaline, which was similar in tone to the upcoming feature.

The movie was written by Becca Greene, and based on a story by Wenonah Wilms. Silas Howard directed while Adam Saunders and Eddie Rubin served as producers, with Michele Weisler and Mac Hendrickson as executive producers. Additional cast includes Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, Derek Luke, and Tony Danza.

Darby and the Dead premieres December 2 on Hulu. It will release on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+'s Star banner in other worldwide territories. Watch the trailer below: