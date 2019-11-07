Exclusive: D’Arcy Carden to Join Abbi Jacobson in ‘A League of Their Own’ Series at Amazon

0

There’s no crying in baseball, but there is casting afoot on the series adaptation of A League of Their Own. Amazon Studios has started putting together its lineup, and The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden is in negotiations to star opposite writer-executive producer Abbi Jacobson, Collider has exclusively learned.

The show is based on the hit 1992 movie that starred Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna and Tom Hanks. Directed by Penny Marshall, the movie followed two sisters on the Rockford Peaches, who played in the World War II-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The series will reportedly begin with the formation of the league in 1943, and go on to follow the Rockford Peaches from season to season as its players struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late-night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, and road trips across a rapidly changing America.

It was announced last year that Jacobson and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) would write and executive produce the baseball series, which hails from Sony Pictures TV. Hailey Wierengo, who runs Graham’s Amazon-based Field Trip Productions, will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

While the original THR report stated that Jacobson would not have an onscreen role, sources say that she and Carden will play two of the leads — different characters than sisters Dottie (Davis) and Kit (Petty) from the original movie, which grossed $132 million worldwide and was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry. Instead, I’m told that Jacobson will play Carson, a married woman who leaves her home in the countryside to try out for the Peaches in the big city, where she links up with the confident, care-free and worldly Greta (Carden).

Jacobson is the creator, writer, executive producer and star of Broad City, and she also voices Bean on Matt Groening‘s animated Netflix series Disenchantment.

Meanwhile, Carden appeared in several episodes of Broad City, and while she may be best known for playing Janet on The Good Place, she has impressed me with her scene-stealing turns in HBO’s Barry, the upcoming Fox News movie Bombshell, and the indie comedy Greener Grass. Her screen time has been limited in all of those projects, but she has always managed to make an impression. Seriously, a source reached out with the tip that she was nearing a deal to join the League of Their Own series about an hour after I was Googling her of my own accord. She’s just one of those actors who makes you wonder… who is that?

She's represented by UTA and Rise Management, neither of which responded to requests for comment.