From director Trent O’Donnell (co-executive producer/director on New Girl) and co-writers O’Donnell and Jake Johnson (who played Nick Miller on New Girl), the indie dramedy Ride the Eagle follows Leif (Johnson), a man whose estranged mother Honey (Susan Sarandon) leaves him a “conditional inheritance” upon her passing, forcing him to complete a questionable to-do list before he can move into her cabin in Yosemite. As Leif steps out of his comfort zone, he also reconnects with an old flame (D’Arcy Carden) and crosses paths with someone from his mother’s life (J.K. Simmons), on his journey to learning more about who she was.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, Carden talked about how she came to act in and get a producer title on this film, establishing a dynamic between characters whose relationship takes place over the phone, shooting the phone sex scene, and how easy it was to collaborate with O’Donnell and Johnson. She also talked about her upcoming A League of Their Own TV series and the role she plays in it, along with what she misses most about The Good Place.

Collider: I love how quirky and odd this film is. When this came your way, how was it presented to you?

D’ARCY CARDEN: It came pretty early in the process. Trent [O’Donnell], who directed it and wrote it with Jake [Johnson] is a The Good Place director. I’ve known him now for years, and he and I have done some other stuff together. We just really like working together and are always looking for a way to do that. And I’m such a Jake fan. It was one of those pandemic days, where you’re sitting around your house, like you do every day, and then I got a text from Trent. I was happy to see it, and he said, “Hey, Jake and I wanna make this movie.” At that point, all they had was an outline, but I was a hundred percent yes. Not only did it sound great, but I was thirsty to work. I missed acting so bad. The fact that it was with Jake and Trent was a no-brainer. It was the easiest yes.

How did you end up also becoming a producer on the film? Was that so you could be more involved?

CARDEN: It was a really nice gift that Jake and Trent gave me, at the end, that I wasn’t expecting. Right after Trent texted me about, about the idea and I said yes, the three of us hopped on a Zoom and we improvised and talked, at the same time, and Jake and I fell into the characters. We have really similar comedic brains and it flowed incredibly well. It seemed like it worked well and we kept doing that, more than we even needed to. The movie is basically about Jake and his mom, but anytime they needed help with anything, or wanted to go over this or that, I was there. I just was really into the project. I was like, “I know my part isn’t that big, but I’m here for you, whatever that means.” I became their third, in a way. I wasn’t thinking at all, “I’m gonna do this for the producer credit.” It was more, “I’m having so much fun on this project.” And then, when it was all done, they sent me a little title card that said my name and producer, and I was like, “Yes, sweet boys!”

When I talked to Jake Johnson about the movie, he told me that you guys rehearsed a ton because there was no reception at the cabins, so you wouldn’t actually be able to do the scenes on the phone together. How weird is it to establish this relationship dynamic, when you’re never actually in any scenes together?

CARDEN: It was insane. We did rehearse a ton, but we never did it in person. It was really bizarre, but somehow easy. I think Trent was the mastermind behind all of this. You would think, “Jake needs someone who he can have easy, good chemistry with, so pick someone that he’s worked with before or someone that he knows really well.” But instead, he picked someone that we met once, years ago. We didn’t know each other, until this project. Now we know each other really well. But I think Trent was the mastermind. I think he saw the similarities in us and the way we work and the way our brains work, as actors and as comedians. I hate saying comedians because we’re not stand-up comedians. We’re people who do funny acting. Comedy, that’s that word. Trent was just like, “Oh, this is gonna work,” rubbing his hands together, and he was right.

We just clicked right away. Trent texted me, “Do you wanna do this movie?” We hopped on a Zoom. The three of us started texting and we started this text chain that has continued until at least 20 minutes ago. We’re still texting all the time. We just like to make each other laugh a lot and make fun of each other. That’s not to say it wasn’t weird to have to act by yourself, which Jake does beautifully for the majority of this movie. You feel a little silly and a little unnatural. Honestly, I lucked out because I did get to be on the phone with him, when I was doing my stuff. I did have an acting partner, he just was on the phone. He was truly really helpful. A lesser actor or a not nice person would have just been like, “Do it yourself,” but he was there for me, all day on the phone, for many days. But he’s right that there was no reception [at the cabin], so he had to wing it. I’m sure there was some sort playing back of my voice, but I’m sure it was harder for him. I had the easy part.

Image via Decal

RELATED: Jake Johnson on 'Ride the Eagle', the Touching Reason He Doesn't Miss 'New Girl', and His Standout 'Mythic Quest' Episode

One of the scenes that stood out the most is when your character keeps trying to get phone sex to happen and it just doesn’t work. What was that scene like to shoot, especially having to do it over a phone? Was it ever hard not to crack up?

CARDEN: Well, I think we did crack up a little bit. You’re just seeing what we wanna show you. It was hard because I was doing it by myself, with Jake on the phone, and it was weird. But the warmth of Trent and Jake and the super small intimate crew, it felt really fun and silly and comfortable, and not that feeling of, “Oh, God, I’m about to have to pretend to be drunk and sexy on the phone in front of a hundred crew members.” It was fun and silly and a blast. We were just trying to crack each other up. I really love the way that scene turned out. I think Jake is so funny in that scene.

I was very excited to hear that you’re doing the A League of Their Own TV series, which has been described as more of a reimagining than a traditional remake. Do you feel like that’s an accurate description of the project?

CARDEN: I do, yeah. I’m doing it right now. I was shooting until six in the morning last night. I do think reimagining is a good way to explain it. We’re not remaking it. It’s not the same characters, but it’s the same world. It’s women playing baseball in the ‘40s while the men are at war, but reimagining is a really good word for it. We’re diving a little deeper into the storylines and expanding it. I’m loving it.

Is it a half-hour show or is it an hour show?

CARDEN: It’s an hour.

There are endless projects that people are revisiting, in some form, and it’s always really interesting to see what approach is taken with each one.

CARDEN: Yes, agreed. This is Abbi Jacobson from Broad City’s project, and she’s a decade old friend of mine. She’s one of my closest friends. I just basically like to work with my friends all the time.

Who wouldn’t?

CARDEN: I know. This job is a little bit big kids getting to play pretend, so when you get to do that with your friends, it’s even more like, “Let’s go play.” And not only that, but we’re playing baseball. This is big kid dream stuff. It’s been a blast. We shot the pilot before the pandemic, so the actors in the show have really gotten close, over the pandemic, waiting and crossing our fingers, hoping to get picked up. And then, we got picked up. It’s been a long, fun process with this group that I think of as my teammates. It’s been really fun.

What can you say about the character that you’re playing and the kind of woman that she is?

CARDEN: That’s a great question. I haven’t done any public talking about League, so I don’t really know what I’m allowed to say. I think she’s very cool. She’s a cool chick. She’s a little bit more worldly than the other girls. She’s confident and cool, and I strive to be her, me D’Arcy. Her name is Greta, and I’m like, “How can I be more like Greta in my own life?” She’s got George Clooney swagger.

When it comes to both A League of Their Own and Ride the Eagle, and you’re working with someone who’s very invested in what they’re doing because they’re more than just your co-star, does that affect things for you? Do you feel more of a sense of responsibility when you know how close the other person is to the project?

CARDEN: That’s a really great question. I hadn’t really thought about it like that. What it does is make you take it more seriously. I’m sure you’ve talked to all different kinds of actors, and there are a million different schools of thought on acting and how seriously to take it and method or whatever, but just caring about it can run the spectrum of people just showing up and people really putting in the work. When you’re working with one of the creators, you take it more seriously, and it’s fun to take it more seriously. I’m not the type of actor that likes to go, “What am I doing again? Where do I stand?” I love it when someone else is as invested in it as I am, and who’s gonna be more invested in it than the actual person that wrote it or created it? I feel like I’m at the top of my game, when I get to act with someone who’s running the show and cares about it. I really definitely felt that with Jake. He was so invested in this. Me, having a smaller part, but still taking it so seriously, I think they appreciated that because they were taking it so seriously. There was a span of a couple of weeks where I was like, “You guys, we’ve talked about this movie every single day for 15 days, and I’m on screen for a few minutes. What’s going on? Why am I so invested in this?” But it was just a blast. I couldn’t have had more fun. I was so happy to be working on it, in any capacity, with these guys.

Image via NBC

The Good Place is forever going to be a great show and Janet will forever be an iconic character.

CARDEN: Thank you.

What do you miss most about that show and that character? Was that a character that was hard to say goodbye to?

CARDEN: Yes. There’s nothing about that character or that show that wasn’t hard to say goodbye to. It’s been a long time now and I still like long for those people and that show. I miss it, and I knew I would. As we were closing in on the finale, I was like, “This is a heartbreak that I don’t know that we’re gonna get over.” We just loved each other and we loved working on that show. It was really, really special. And every once in a while, someone from the cast or one of the writers or whatever, you can tell they’ve been thinking about it because you’ll get a sweet little lovey text or email from one of them that’s just like, “Those were the days, man.” We just got one from Ted [Danson] the other day. It was this sweet, lovely email from Ted, being like, “Just thinking about those days.” We’re already doing that, “Remember the days . . .,” when it’s not been that long. I couldn’t say enough good things about that show. I was so honored and happy. To get to play Janet for four years was the highlight of a million lives. I’m so, so, so grateful.

Ride the Eagle is now playing in theaters, and available On-Demand and Digital.

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch 'The Good Place' Creator Accept a Nebula Award in the Most Hilarious Way Possible Michael Schur's acceptance speech for 'The Good Place' series finale... goes to some places.

Read Next