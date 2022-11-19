It's fair to say Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, has had a difficult time of it since her introduction to the world via Marvel's comics. Most recently seen in the Marvel Studios films as played by Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda is often cast as a tragic figure whose life consistently revolves around loss, pain and the consequences of her own uncontrollable levels of power.

A new ongoing series, written by Steve Orlando, looks like it's going to rewrite Wanda's future. This new series will depict Wanda as a woman who is content with herself, with her life, and proving herself once again to be a worthy superhero. The comic is also introducing a fan-favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings in the Thor film franchise and WandaVision, the critically-adored limited series which added vast depth to Wanda's character through the medium of classic sitcoms.

“This is the 616 version of this character, who brings the same type of perceptions to the book, but also fits right into what’s going on with Scarlet Witch, with the magic side of the Marvel Universe,” said Orlando in an interview with Polygon. "Darcy’s there to lightly chide the absurdities we love of comic books, especially in a character like Thor. Wanda speaks casually about a life that is absurd and strange, and it’s normal for her. But if you look at her family tree and the things she does, it can seem quite esoteric. Darcy essentially gives a voice to the audience in the same way that Kat Dennings’ character does.”

Darcy's role will involve being a regular at a magic shop that Wanda has set up in order to allow herself a more collaborative role within her own community. “One of the things we wanted to do was show that, despite her immense power, she isn’t always off battling threats and menaces that are relatively hard to relate to,” said Orlando. “It’s really back to what makes Marvel characters iconic. They are the people that exist in the world outside your window. No matter what their power level was, they were also someone you could see in their civilian guise at the coffee shop, or maybe they can’t make rent, things like that. Even someone like Captain America — for a long time he was living in a shit apartment in New York.”

You can view a special first look at Wanda's new costume, and her enlisting of Darcy Lewis, below:

