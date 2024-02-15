The Big Picture Dare Me is a thrilling sports drama that explores the complexities of teenage female friendships and the dark secrets they hold.

The series captures the essence of Twin Peaks with its eerie atmosphere, mysterious plotlines, and charismatic female characters.

Willa Fitzgerald delivers a standout performance as Coach Colette French, bringing intensity and depth to her character in this unique twist on the teen murder mystery genre.

They bleed glitter and secrets. The cheerleaders at the center of the USA Network sports drama series Dare Me give bruises on and off the mat that lead to potential murder conspiracies and death. A short-lived, fantastic thriller that delves into the intricacy of teenage female friendships, Dare Me is an eerie show that takes on otherworldly qualities of mystery and allure. Girls on television haven't been this dreamy or conniving since the 90s cult-classic television hit, Twin Peaks. In David Lynch and Mark Frost's twisty mystery series, several students at the local high school suddenly became suspects in the murder of the misunderstood homecoming queen, Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), and millions of Americans were dying to know who killed her. In the town of Twin Peaks, the girls were vicious, and so were their nails and perfectly polished red lips.

In Dare Me, moody diners are traded in for boozy backyard bonfires and dirty rooms with clothes all over the floor, but secrets are still getting spilled. The friendships between the teen girls are indestructible but so fragile, making for slippery slopes and unreliable narrators. The cheerleaders have an old-school grace as the series films them walking in dreamy montages as they float through hallways and cars, giving a callback to the likes of Audrey Horne and Donna Hayward gliding through the streets of Twin Peaks, dreaming of love...and murder. The noir is undeniable and irresistible in Dare Me, just like it was in Lynch and Frost's cult classic series.

Willa Fitzgerald stars in Dare Me and is the show's main attraction as cheerleading head coach, Colette French. Though the series focuses on the grueling effects of the sport, French is very much at the center of all the drama and rumors as she shakes things up when she arrives in town to take over. She might as well be a tornado, and she instantly butts heads with the leader of the squad, Beth Cassidy, a manipulative narcissist played by a simmering Marlo Kelly. Beth's partner in crime and second in command, the reserved Addy Hanlon, is played by Herizen Guardiola, and she narrates the chain of events in noir-like fashion, foreshadowing the tragedy to come. Set in a small rust belt town in the Midwest, everything small feels big, and too often the big things get swept under the rug. With a slimy underbelly of crime that builds up under the glittering nails of the cheerleaders, Dare Me is the perfect companion to the strange and wonderful fellow teen murder mystery series, Twin Peaks.

What Is 'Dare Me' About?

Dare Me makes previous teen TV sports dramas such as Friday Night Lights look tame. While Coach Taylor and the teenage boys chase trophies and fight over girls, their drama and antics seem like child's play compared to the psychological games and physically dangerous stunts the girls inflict upon each other in Dare Me. The series is even produced by Peter Berg, creator of Friday Night Lights, and he clearly brings that grit and realism to this world by upping the ante. Based upon the novel of the same name written by Megan Abbott, Dare Me follows the ill-fated season of a competitive high school cheerleading squad, and the fall-out between teammates that begins when the new coach arrives. Coach French's arrival causes deadly secrets and toxic obsession among the team, and leads to one memorable scene featuring an ice bath competition between two athletes trying to see who can stay in the frozen tub the longest.

The cast also features standout performances from Zach Roerig, Chris Zylka, and Rob Heaps, who play men who find themselves with feelings of inferiority among successful women. Roerig hadn't landed a role this juicy since playing Matt Donovan on The Vampire Diaries, and is like a wolf in sheep's clothing as he shifts between ally and predator as a recruiter for the Marines stationed in the high school among the high school girls. Zylka is equally shifty as marine recruiter Corporal Kurtz, and gives a disturbing performance as a predatory man among the girls in town.

'Dare Me' Studies the Complex Relationship Between Teenage Girls

Close

Dare Me is just as much about the various webs of deceit and scandals the squad inflicts upon the town as it is about the complex, unique relationship between teenage girls. Exploring their deepest desires while feeling uncomfortable in their own skin, the series shares similarities to Euphoria, but allows its characters to become more than just pretty fantasies on screen, and instead invites the creeping realities of coming of age as a woman in America with a nightmarish reality. The series gets taken to a new level when a murder is foreshadowed, and the entire season dives deep into the events that lead to disturbing violence.

Praised for its study of female friendships, it’s also a glitzy noir where everyone is a suspect. As Beth and Addy's relationship goes on the rocks when Coach French takes an interest in mentoring her on and off the mat, Beth threatens to wreak havoc just to have the full, undivided attention of her friend again. When Beth and Addy discover a dangerous secret of Coach French's in the midst of her taking various privileges away from Beth on the mat, Addy finds herself asking what lengths she should go to in order to help, or stop her best friend's destruction.

How 'Dare Me' Is Similar to 'Twin Peaks'

Image via Drowning Girl

Twin Peaks made waves in the early 90s as a provocative, high school-set murder mystery that threw out the rule book and let the weirdness in, courtesy of David Lynch. As Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) investigates the murder of Laura Palmer and various students, teachers, and townspeople become suspects, he learns much more than he expected of the small town, including its supernatural elements. While Dare Me does not feature demons living in another realm in the woods or a lady who speaks to a log, it has magical qualities that bleed onto the screen whenever a dance routine is performed, a car ride is taken with the windows down, or forlorn glances between broken-hearted girls are exchanged.

The female characters in Dare Me are reminiscent of 90s icons Sherilyn Fenn, Mädchen Amick, and Lara Fynn Boyle, who all played beautiful teens with dangerous secrets. Girlhood is a mixture of blood, heartbreak, and beauty, and the cheerleading series finds beauty in the blood while never denying that coming of age for girls in America is oftentimes brutal and ugly.Where Lynch finds a mystical quality to girlhood by dressing his characters in poodle skirts and red lips, Dare Me finds the cracks in the armor, making the slow-burn mystery that much more tantalizing.

Willa Fitzgerald Gives a Must-See Performance in 'Dare Me'

There is no "Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose" speech in Dare Me. Friday Night Lights' Coach Eric Taylor is some kind of fantasy where Dare Me is concerned. Coach Colette French instead pinches the girls' stomachs and works them until they puke, arguing that perfectionism should be the rule, not the exception. Fitzgerald has had quite the year, starring in one of Netflix’s biggest and most watched television series, The Fall of the House of Usher, directed by famed director Mike Flanagan. Before that, she starred in Season 1 of the Amazon Prime smash hit, Reacher. But she didn't just pop out of obscurity — she had steadily been working on television for quite some time in series such as Scream, and finally got the spotlight in Dare Me.

Fitzgerald shines as a coldhearted woman refusing to take the easy way out as she turns into a potential suspect…or hero. It’s arguably her best performance yet, but it’s been buried beneath bigger, broader roles where she gets to punch, jab, and conspire, thanks to mega-streamers like Amazon and Netflix. Unfortunately, Dare Me was canceled after one season, just like Twin Peaks saw the curtains go down before it was ready to take its final bow. But nonetheless, Dare Me was hailed for its depiction of female sports, and the grueling relationship teen girls have with their bodies while demanding every pair of eyes in the room to look at them. It’s currently sitting on Netflix, waiting to be seen.

