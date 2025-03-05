We’re now mere days away from the release of Daredevil: Born Again, which will pit Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) against each other for the first time since the Netflix series went off the air in 2018. Other than the stellar performances, part of what made Netflix’s Daredevil series such a hit was the action, which is a tone-setter immediately with one of the best one-shot sequences ever in the pilot. Ahead of Born Again’s March 4 premiere on Disney+, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub caught up with directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead and asked them how important it was to deliver great action as well as if there were any surprise oners in store for fans. Benson told Collider:

"One of the reasons why we're in love with the original Netflix show is its achievement in somehow making these masked vigilantes so human that you feel every drop of blood. The other tradition of the show, obviously of the brutality, is it can get gruesome. It's so important to us to show that these very human, flawed people, even the antagonists — even Wilson Fisk in Season 1 of the Netflix show, when we meet him as just a guy falling in love — all of these people, the way that their pain or their ego or their sense of justice when it manifests in violence, the violence itself is grotesque. There are two things happening simultaneously where, as technicians, as filmmakers, we're impressed when these practical effects get done right, and that's fun. But as storytellers, we felt really lucky that showing the grotesque was meaningful, that it was saying something, that it was saying, 'Good guy or bad guy, this violence is wrong, and it's gross,' and yet it's still entertaining. And again, as filmmakers, we've seen some practical effects on this show that we literally didn't know were possible."

Moorhead then chimed in, saying, "You'll see something in the final episode, and you'll know what we're talking about. You’ll be like, 'Oh, yeah. Got it, guys.'" Daredevil: Born Again is only the second TV-MA project in MCU history; the first being Echo, which premiered last year and also featured Cox’s Daredevil in a cameo and D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk in a recurring role. The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again shows off some of the most violent action the MCU has ever tackled, and it sounds like everyone involved in Daredevil: Born Again was adamant about bringing a version of the show to life that’s every bit as violent as the original. It’s also refreshing to hear that Benson and Moorhead were utilizing practical effects in the show instead of having Cox and D’Onofrio stand in front of a green screen or in the Volume, and while it remains to be seen if the show will deliver another generational one-shot action sequence, it sounds like Daredevil fans are in for a treat in for a treat either way.

One of Marvel’s Most Violent Characters Is Returning in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Cox and D’Onofrio aren’t the only Netflix veterans confirmed to reprise their roles in the upcoming MCU series. Jon Bernthal is also set to return as Frank Castle/The Punisher after his Netflix series was cancelled after two seasons. Bernthal’s Punisher is a fan-favorite, and while his methods and ideologies may differ from Matt’s at times, the two have a relationship built on helping out the people of New York, even if they have different ideas of how to go about it. Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will also return in Daredevil: Born Again as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the project, check out the full interview with the directors, and watch Daredevil on Disney+.