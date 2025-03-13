Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again

For an episode without any of the character's signature action, Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 sure packs a punch. Returning to the courtroom for the dramatic trial of Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), this week's installment in the hotly-anticipated reboot feels as much like a compelling legal drama as it does a superhero series, exposing the true identity of White Tiger and even featuring a brief allusion to Miles Morales' father. Yet, for all the tension and suspense hanging over Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) desperate defense, one of the episode's most telling moments unfolds just outside the courthouse with a subtle callback to Daredevil Season 3 that makes the superhero's bitter death in the episode's final minutes feel even sadder.

Matt and Kirsten McDuffie's (Nikki M. James) first strategy for winning Hector's trial rests on Nicky Torres (Nick Jordan), the man Matt saved at the end of Episode 2 and the only person who can corroborate Hector's official statement. Getting Nicky to the trial safely is another story, however. To dodge police interference, Cherry (Clark Johnson) brings the witness to the courthouse in an unmarked van. Still, when the corrupt Officer Powell (Hamish Allan Headley) catches the van anyway, it's revealed the move is a decoy and the real plan was to ferry Nicky to the courthouse in a taxi all along.

It's a clever trick that perfectly encapsulates the compelling courtroom drama of the episode, but if the situation also feels familiar, that's because the ordeal directly mirrors the same dilemma for Agent Ray Nadeem (Jay Ali) back in Daredevil Season 3.

Matt’s Trick in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Is a Subtle Callback to 'Daredevil' Season 3