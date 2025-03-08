Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 and 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.Since it's both a continuation of the original Daredevil and a new chapter in Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox)'s life, Daredevil: Born Again features a collection of characters old and new. One of these new characters immediately stood out to me: BB Urich (Genneya Walton), a young reporter who takes to the streets via her webshow, the BB Report. If BB's last name sounds familiar, that's because Daredevil Season 1 introduced her uncle, Ben Urich (Vondie Curtis-Hall). Ben was a crusading reporter who intended to reveal that Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) had a hand in most of New York's criminal activity. Though he runs into a wall at his job, Ben decides to launch his own blog in the episode "The Ones We Leave Behind", but Fisk ended up killing him for discovering his ill mother.

This decision was infuriating to me for so many reasons, chief among them that Curtis-Hall's talents would only be confined to a single season. To his credit, showrunner Steven S. DeKnight — who boarded Daredevil when original showrunner Drew Goddard left — said that Ben's death was baked into the series before he came aboard: "I want to say it was Marvel’s idea. They really wanted to show that toward the end of the season, because we knew we’d get some sympathy for Fisk...to have him do something truly terrible that would propel Matt into that final endgame in the confrontation with Fisk." While that may be true, Ben Urich was a character ripe with potential — and BB's appearance means Born Again can learn from past mistakes.

Ben Urich Is One of Daredevil’s Biggest Supporters in the Comics

Ben Urich has a very prominent role in Daredevil's comics history, as he first appeared in Daredevil #153 by Roger McKenzie and Gene Colan. Urich worked at the Daily Bugle, the same newspaper that employed Peter Parker — aka the Amazing Spider-Man. He was one of the first people to deduce Matt Murdock was Daredevil, but kept it to himself. That would later come back to haunt him during the "Born Again" storyline by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, which Daredevil: Born Again takes its name from; upon learning Matt's secret identity, Fisk started to torment everyone in Matt's life, including Urich. But eventually, Urich would get the upper hand by publishing a series of pieces that exposed Fisk's criminal empire. He'd later do the same thing to Norman Osborn, revealing that Osborn was the Green Goblin. And when Matt's identity was leaked to the public, Urich refused to give him up.

It's this conviction to seeking out the truth and standing tall in the face of evil that Curtis-Hall brought to his brief time playing Urich, and I really wished we could have seen more of it. Urich and Matt Murdock share quite a few things in common, including their pursuit for justice; while Matt might seek justice in and out of the courtroom due to his dual identity, Urich can also find it as a reporter. Matt and Urich's dynamic could also have provided a different dynamic than the one Matt had with Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll); in fact, his working with Karen had a profound impact on her since she decided to pursue journalism in Daredevil Season 2. Perhaps hanging around Urich could have let Matt take a different approach to his problems, which is why killing him off feels so frustrating: it feels like Season 1 slammed the door shut on a lot of storylines with his death.

Killing Off Ben Urich in ‘Daredevil’ Just Felt Like Heaping Misery on the Audience

Having Fisk murder Ben in Daredevil Season 1 felt less to me like a narrative choice that made sense and more like doing shock value for the sake of shock value. I've grown to despise the Game of Thrones approach some TV shows have taken where they feel like killing off a random character is enough to get the audience talking. There are other ways to create drama: split up a relationship, have a character lose something precious to them, or for them to be caught between a pair of life-changing decisions. In the case of Ben, there was a simple way to change his life and potentially leave a door open for Vondie-Hall to return: have him actually publish his blog and then go off the grid. Such a change would be drama-filled as it would upend Fisk's life, but mean that Ben would have to leave his ill wife, who he'd been caring for — the showrunners could have created plenty of tension without resorting to bloodshed.

In fact, Born Again actually does do the "shocking death" trope right in its premiere, "Heaven's Half Hour." Though it was genuinely upsetting to see Foggy gunned down by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), it was a creative choice that actually propels the bulk of the series. It gives some legitimate weight to the narrative as Matt has given up being Daredevil, even attempting to kill Bullseye by throwing him off a roof. It shattered the bonds between Matt and Karen. Most of all, it was so shocking because Foggy had been a major part of Daredevil, so no one expected his death. In contrast, we only knew Ben Urich for one season, so his death ultimately didn't have the weight the show was going for — and it's a shame.