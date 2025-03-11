Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2.While many were rightfully thrilled at the prospect of some of our most beloved Marvel characters returning to the silver screen, such as Matt (Charlie Cox), Karen (Deborah Ann Woll), and Foggy (Elden Henson), an equally fascinating potential was the new additions we'd see. How would Daredevil: Born Again add to the Netflix original? Well, the Disney+ show has not been afraid of not only adding but building off of its predecessor, with one of the most fascinating being BB Urich (Genneya Walton).

On the surface, BB may look like just a young and budding journalist, but there is so much more to this character than meets the eye at first glance. Learning about her familial ties to the previous era of Daredevil has recontextualized her news report, giving it potentially more sinister intentions that could lead to different outcomes. In the end, along with her largely non-existent comics' history, BB presents herself as a character that could be a huge help or hindrance to Matt in his battle to protect New York.

BB Urich Hosts "The BB Report" in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Throughout the first two episodes, we get cutaways to clips of "The BB Report.” This is an online in-universe interview that BB hosts, where she asks for the opinions of street-level people. We see different points of view, yet as the episodes progress, the voices supporting Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D’Onofrio) election campaign begin to dominate. As this power balance begins to swing, we hear much of the populist rhetoric and fandom that we have seen in recent years, with one man claiming he would want to see Fisk smash a man's head in a door. For a non-contemporary comparison, these cutaways also feel similar to the scenes in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man when we saw how other New Yorkers viewed vigilante action.

These scenes are a welcome addition to the show as they really allow us to gauge where the city is concerning vigilantes and Fisk. This kind of civilian opinion has been largely missing from the MCU and effectively portrays the idea of a divided city being conquered by the loudest voice: Fisk. But BB's use of her online show isn't as objectively motivated as it may seem at first, or as the Raimi cutaways were. As BB suggests in Episode 2, "Optics," she could use this platform to give Fisk access to all under-30s so he remains popular. Perhaps this is what she plans to do anyway, and that is why we saw the shift in opinions, as we must remember that these aren't objective, but subjective edits made by BB.

BB Urich Is Revealed To Be the Niece of Ben Urich in 'Daredevil: Born Again'