From its announcement to the moment the first trailer rolled out, Disney has been emphatic that Daredevil: Born Again will be a proper continuation of the beloved Netflix series. The marketing campaign has constantly highlighted the Mature television rating, promising a gritty return for Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio that won't skimp on the gore. With less than a couple weeks left until the series premieres, the team is taking viewers behind the scenes to show how the fabric of the Dario Scardapane-run show remains the same as when the Devil of Hell's Kitchen first hit streaming in 2015. A new video from Marvel Studios features cast and crew detailing the journey to the Born Again premiere and what to expect when it kicks off on March 4.

Mixing in footage from the show with behind-the-scenes action and snippets from everyone from Marvel's Brad Winderbaum to Cox and D'Onofrio, Scardapane, and executive producer Sana Amanat, the video gives plenty of reverence to the original Daredevil as it explores Born Again. The goal was not to "run away from" what's already been established in the three seasons on Netflix, from Matt Murdock's relationships with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) to the threats he faces from Kingpin and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). That's especially true regarding the show's ruthlessness. To quote Wilson Fisk, the MCU under Disney has had difficulty "coming to terms with its violent nature," but after the mature Alaqua Cox series Echo, we're about to see the full return of these characters and see what they're capable of. "This isn't a lighter version. This isn't a friendlier version," Jon Bernthal adds as brutal scenes of Murdock and Fisk play out in the background.

While Born Again will spiritually succeed Daredevil, it will also physically succeed it through the creatives behind the screen. Philip Silvera, who served as the stunt coordinator on the first two seasons of the Netflix series, is back working his magic for Disney+ and he got to show off his handiwork in the sneak peek. The kinetic scenes he shoots are packed with the street-level violence expected of Matt Murdock, as people are thrown against walls and subways and beaten to bloody pulps. Oners are also planned to be integral to the action once more. Capturing it all behind the camera are directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who are no strangers to Marvel Television. The duo previously directed episodes of Loki and Moon Knight and Benson has also long been a diehard fan of the Daredevil comics.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Won't Be Afraid to Tread New Ground

While so much of Born Again is dedicated to picking up the torch from Netflix, the series will be introducing a host of new characters and will pick up relatively where Echo left off with its story. Both Murdock and Fisk have come up in the world since their last clash, with the blind lawyer's firm booming with business and the Kingpin now the mayor of New York City. These two can't keep their natures hidden forever though. As their pasts once again come to the surface, they're back on a collision course that could undo them both. The many returning cast members are joined by newcomers like Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Genneya Walton, and Lou Taylor Pucci. Most recently, it was also confirmed that Better Call Saul star Tony Dalton would step back into his Hawkeye role as Jack Duquesne, aka The Swordsman, adding another connection to past MCU projects.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4 filled by new installments weekly. Check out the behind-the-scenes sneak peek in the player above.