Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4.Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Frank Castle/The Punisher have had one of the most conflicted relationships between comic book vigilantes for decades. Matt is usually outraged by Frank’s unilateral use of lethal force against criminals, which violates the American criminal justice system that Matt believes in despite his own illegal actions, and often attempts to detain Frank to stop the killing. However, he also has sympathy for what Frank has suffered through, especially the murders of his wife and children that led him to become The Punisher and has himself has been tempted to use more extreme tactics in his darker moments. Frank is often shown resenting and mocking Matt’s refusal to kill his opponents and has repeatedly tried to goad him into doing so. However, certain stories have also shown him acting protective of Matt, with him even once purposely getting himself arrested so he could monitor Matt, who was also incarcerated at the time and becoming increasingly violent in his clashes with other prisoners, and prevent him from breaking his moral code if necessary.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe versions of the characters have effectively replicated, and even added further nuance to, the dynamic, thanks to strong writing and exceptional performances from Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal, ever since the latter debuted as Frank in the second season of the Daredevil Netflix series. The latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again reintroduces Frank with the duo’s first shared scene in almost a decade, and Bernthal and Cox quickly reestablish and deepen their tumultuous rapport in what is easily the new show’s best scene so far.

Frank Calls Matt Out in 'Daredevil: Born Again'