Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born AgainDaredevil: Born Again has brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to street-level threats, lunging the audience into politics, the morality of vigilantes, and even courtroom drama. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) has left the life of crime behind him, to enter a new era as mayor of New York City. It takes a well-crafted team surrounding a powerful politician, something Fisk is very used to implementing in his past as a successful crime boss. Not only does Fisk need help navigating a new career path, but he also needs to help convince the masses that his past run-in with the law won't affect his tenure as mayor.

Fisk has always had a right-hand man to help orchestrate his very complex goals — at least in the adaptation of the character we have seen throughout the Netflix series, Daredevil and now in Daredevil: Born Again. In Season 1 of Daredevil, it was James Wesley (Toby Leonard Moore), in Seasons 2 and 3 it was Wilson’s lawyer, Benjamin Donovan (Danny Johnson), and now in Daredevil: Born Again, it's Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan). Cashman in the series was instrumental in Wilson winning the election and becoming the mayor of New York City, as he is very well versed in the political landscape Wilson intends on thriving. While his character does work with Wilson in the comics, his skill set is vastly different.

Who Is Buck Cashman in Marvel Comics?