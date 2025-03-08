Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again, Season 1, Episode 1.

Daredevil: Born Again has been one of the MCU's most anticipated projects since it was first announced in 2022. Several reshoots later and the eventual return of fan-favorite characters have made people feel like this is exactly what the universe needs after a tumultuous 2024. The intention of using the Netflix show as a jumping-off point was clear to see when Born Again opened with Matt (Charlie Cox), Karen (Deborah Ann Woll), and Foggy (Elden Henson) walking down the street, with Foggy giving a meta line of having "reverence for the past and hope for the future."

But one of the most iconic aspects of Netflix's Daredevil across its three seasons was its richly vast and colorful supply of fantastic fight scenes that were brutal, bloody, and realistic. Therefore, when Foggy was eventually shot, we got what could be a showdown between Matt and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) — a recurring character from Season 3 of Daredevil. It felt like we could assume this was going to be a fight scene in that ilk, reassembling a statement of how the MCU would gloriously carry on and maybe even improve upon its predecessor.

However, while it should have been a slam dunk, this fight failed to live up to the hype due in part to its cinematography blurring the action, as well as the less realistic framing of Daredevil’s movements now that, it seems, the show has a higher budget and more use of CGI.

'Daredevil: Born Again's Cinematography in Its Opening Scene Obscured Much of the Action

Image via Disney+

The first issue with this fight is that we don’t see most of it, which is ironic when we realize we're following a blind superhero. While it is an impressive long take, we aren't moving towards the action but constantly feeling further away from it, only following the characters during their tussle on the stairwell. Therefore, the smaller details, such as the movement of the billiard balls and daggers, can be hard to track, taking weight away from the scene.

What especially doesn't help the camera movement is that, rather than clear, bright lighting, Daredevil: Born Again uses a darker color palette. At the start of the battle, Bullseye throws in gas canisters, which adds grain to the scene and means certain motions are hard to follow. Moreover, we don't see the impact of different hits. At one point, we even go behind closed doors, focusing on fleeing civilians with the fight in the background in shadowed silhouettes only. Meanwhile, the sound design of the scene is effective, but we are left to rely on that in what is a visual spectacle.

This obscurity is different from the fights we got in Daredevil, as they were typically shot in bright lighting or with a sharp contrast between the background and the actors. For example, in Daredevil Season 2, when Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) had his prison fight after Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) betrayed him, he was in a white hallway in an orange jumpsuit. When we look at Daredevil's iconic hallway fight in Season 1, Episode 2, "Cut Man", Matt's silhouette contrasts the green lighting and keeps the camera moving forward. In both scenes, these choices make the action far clearer, with even the movement of the camera suggesting an advancement in the narrative as we move forward, not back.

Daredevil and Bullseye's First Fight in 'Daredevil' Season 3 Was More Interesting