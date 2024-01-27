The Big Picture Wilson Bethel's return as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again suggests that the upcoming series will be more of a direct sequel rather than a soft reboot.

Bethel's portrayal of Bullseye brought more humanity to the character, and changes can be made to align the character with his comic book counterpart without losing the depth of his interpretation.

The dynamics between Bullseye and Daredevil can be improved in Born Again, potentially giving them a deeper, personal grudge.

Daredevil fans got another treat the other day when it was announced that Wilson Bethel will be reprising the role of Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, the Marvel Comics villain Bullseye, in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. Bethel’s return is one of several recent indications that Born Again — which was originally intended to be something of a soft reboot of the Daredevil mythos despite bringing back stars of the original Daredevil Netflix series Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal — will now be more of a direct sequel, following a creative overhaul that was announced in October.

Given that Cox and D’Onofrio’s characters have also been incorporated into other more fantastical MCU projects, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, there’s still reason to believe that Born Again will not necessarily be as grounded as the Netflix series, which is relatively realistic for a superhero series. While fans continue to debate whether this is a good thing for the upcoming series’ overall quality, it could definitely benefit how Dex is portrayed. Bethel, and the writers of the Daredevil season Dex appeared in, brought more humanity to the character than the comic book Bullseye typically has and the actor’s portrayal was rightfully praised by fans and critics. But now that the world of Daredevil is more directly connected to the mainstream MCU, some changes can be made to the character to bring him more in line with his comic book counterpart without losing the depth that makes Bethel’s interpretation compelling in the first place.

Who Is Bullseye in Marvel Comics?

Created by Marv Wolfman and John Romita Sr. Bullseye first appeared in Daredevil #131 in 1976. A psychopathic criminal, Bullseye is known for his deadly accuracy, which allows him to turn virtually any object, including common, everyday items, into potentially deadly weapons, with his skills seemingly bordering on the level of superhuman. He became one of the titular superhero Matt Murdock’s most frequently recurring and hated enemies, especially once he killed Matt’s two greatest loves, Elektra Natchios and Karen Page, though the former would eventually be resurrected.

Unlike sympathetic Marvel villains such as Loki, Killmonger, or Magneto, Bullseye is typically presented as being pure evil, with his major motivations being the money he can make for work as an assassin and the enjoyment he gets out of killing. After Daredevil defeated him in some of their early encounters, he also became obsessed with proving he is a superior fighter to the Man Without Fear. Bullseye’s true identity and history before becoming a super villain were unknown for decades, but Marvel has since included some competing accounts of his origins in different comics. While most of these backstories (which often contradict one another) describe Bullseye as coming from an abusive home, the sadistic glee the character takes in killing and inflicting pain keeps him completely unsympathetic.

'Daredevil's Wilson Bethel Made Bullseye a More Human Character Than the Comics

Close

Daredevil's Dex is a much more nuanced character than his comic counterpart. Although he displayed a lot of disturbed behavior as a child, including killing his baseball coach after the man benched him before Dex could finish pitching a perfect game, he also recognized his issues and worked for years to improve with a therapist, Dr. Eileen Mercer (Heidi Armbruster), that he became close to. Mercer’s eventual death threatened to derail the adolescent Dex’s progress, but he ultimately followed her advice, taking jobs with rigid requirements, including in the military and at a suicide prevention hotline, to bring structure into his life — although he at times still acted inappropriately, like secretly stalking one of his co-workers, Julie Barnes (Holly Cinnamon), that he became obsessed with.

When he is introduced in Daredevil Season 3, he is serving as a sharpshooter for the FBI. He is assigned to a motorcade transporting crime lord Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio), who has recently begun informing on other criminals in exchange for certain accommodations during his incarceration. When the convoy is attacked by one of the rival gangs Fisk sold out, Dex’s skills are put on full display as he almost single-handedly defeats the attackers, rescuing Fisk and several fellow agents. Fisk witnesses him pulling off nearly impossible maneuvers, including ricocheting bullets to strike targets from odd angles and even killing two men by hurling pieces of his gun at them, and is clearly impressed and intrigued.

Although he is praised by some of his colleagues, Dex’s mental state begins to deteriorate when he is put under investigation for excessive force. Fisk takes advantage of his fragile state and begins to manipulate him, even getting access to Mercer's notes on him. When Dex is officially suspended, he panics and agrees to take on a criminal mission for Fisk. He attacks the offices of The New York Bulletin newspaper, where Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and his co-workers had arranged an interview with a criminal associate of Fisk’s who would have confirmed that he was manipulating the FBI. Dressed as Daredevil to frame the superhero for his crimes, Dex kills the informant and several newspaper workers and gets into an elaborate battle with Matt.

He subsequently seems at least somewhat repentant and reaches out to Julie, who he had previously gone on a disastrous date with, for help dealing with his emotional issues. However, Fisk quietly has her killed and his fixer text Dex from her phone to make him think she doesn't ever want to speak with him again. He has a complete breakdown and commits himself to working as Fisk’s criminal enforcer, briefly getting his job back at the FBI as Fisk’s influence over the organization grows.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Can Improve the Dynamics of Bullseye and Daredevil’s Relationship

Born Again shouldn’t turn Dex into the completely evil monster his comic book counterpart is, as that would take away a lot of what makes Bethel’s interpretation of the character compelling. But the end of Season 3 sets up several ways in which his motivations, aesthetic, and abilities can be made more similar to those in the comics. The most significant change to the character going forward could likely be his dynamic with Matt. Although they are on opposite sides of the conflict throughout most of Season 3, Matt and Dex don’t have anything like the deeply personal grudge they share in the comics. They only develop reasons to hate each other close to the end of the series.

In Season 3, Episode 10, “Karen,” Dex attacks the church where Matt was raised, in which Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) is now in hiding from Fisk. In a moment that evokes her death from the comics, Dex throws one of Matt’s billy clubs at Karen, intending to kill her. However, in the television version of the scene, Father Paul Lanthom (Peter McRobbie), the priest who helped raise Matt, shields her from the attack and dies in her place. While this may not devastate him as much as the loss of Karen or Elektra (Élodie Yung), it still gives Matt plenty of reason to hate Dex going forward.

For his part, Dex will probably hate Matt for manipulating him. At the end of the season, Matt reveals to Dex that Fisk was responsible for Julie’s death, causing him to turn on his new boss. However, during the ensuing fight between the three of them, Matt and Fisk actually work together for brief moments to keep Dex from killing Fisk’s wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), before Fisk dispatches him by slamming his spine into a wall. Although he should hate Fisk more than anyone, it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch for Dex’s twisted logic to lead him to partially blame Matt for this as well. Born Again could also add in the character’s ego issues from the comics, which already have some basis in Dex’s obsession with throwing the perfect game. After such a dramatic defeat, he might want to prove his superiority over Matt, much like the comics version and Collin Farrell’s Bullseye from the Daredevil movie do.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Can Make Dex a Comic-Accurate Bullseye

Image via Marvel Comics

Some additional changes could also make Dex’s appearance and physicality closer to what it is in the comics. In his final scene in Daredevil, he is undergoing a kind of experimental surgery to fix his back by having metal implants inserted into it, during which his eyes open and take on an unnatural color. This seemed to be a reference to an occasion in the comics in which many of Bullseye’s bones are coated in adamantium, like Wolverine’s. While Daredevil would not have been able to reference adamantium directly, as the film and television rights to the X-Men franchise were still owned by 20th Century Fox at the time Season 3 premiered, with Disney having since bought Fox, the MCU now has access to all the characters and concepts the other studio previously had.

Born Again could easily establish that adamantium was involved in the operation along with the other materials. This would make Dex an even more dangerous opponent for Matt while also furthering Marvel’s efforts to gradually introduce elements of the X-Men mythology into the MCU’s main Earth, such as upcoming appearances by characters from the Fox movies, including Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) himself. This kind of upgrade for Dex would make sense, as in their recent appearances, Matt and Fisk have demonstrated feats of agility and strength, respectively, greater than any they performed in Daredevil, which bring their skill and ability levels closer to their comic counterparts’.

The last piece of the puzzle needed to completely transform Dex into Bullseye would be a comic-accurate costume. With Matt having reclaimed the Daredevil identity and exposed Fisk’s Season 3 plot, there’s no reason for Dex to continue impersonating him and Dex himself is now a known criminal. Given that, and the MCU’s recent habit of giving characters costumes virtually identical to their most iconic comic looks, it’s a safe bet that Bethel will don a version of Bullseye’s classic black and white costume at least once during his stint on Born Again.

It's impossible to know for sure whether the changes being made to Born Again will really ensure a quality product until the series comes out, but for fans of the original series, it’s hard to see Bethel’s return as anything but a positive. Potentially having Dex and Karen share screen time again might make some viewers fear for the latter’s safety, but given the popularity of Woll’s portrayal and the fact that the original series already paid homage to her comic book death with Father Lanthom’s, it seems unlikely that she’ll wind up one of Dex’s victims. Regardless, his return is a welcome opportunity for Bethel to continue the compelling character work he did in Season 3 while also possibly incorporating some additional elements from the source material.

Daredevil is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+